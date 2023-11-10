Market Report: Stocks fall after Fed warns on rates

European stock markets were in red after hopes of interest rate hikes by central banks ended.

On a disappointing day of trading in London, the FTSE 100 fell 1.3 per cent or 95.12 points to 7360.55 and the FTSE 250 fell 1 per cent or 184.76 points to 17853.09.

The losses were mirrored in Europe where the main benchmark in Germany lost 0.8 percent and France’s CAC 40 lost 1 percent. But Wall Street remained strong as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rose about 1 percent in early trading.

The latest round of turmoil came on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tried to dash expectations of a rate hike.

“We recognize that ongoing progress toward our 2 percent target is not assured,” he said.

Downtrend: The mood was not helped by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, who said she would not start cutting rates in the ‘next few quarters’.

‘If it becomes appropriate to tighten the policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.’

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: ‘Powell provided a reminder that inflation is still just above 2 per cent and the central bank will take action when appropriate to keep prices in check. As pushbacks go, it was a lighter push than a body slam, but it was enough to dampen some of the recent enthusiasm among investors.’

The mood was not helped by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, who said she would not start cutting rates in the ‘next few quarters’.

At the same time, official data showed the UK economy remained stable over the summer.

Victoria Schaller, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: ‘As increased inflation and higher interest rates take their toll, the risk of a shallow recession next year in the UK is increasing as the slow effects of prior interest rate rises take their toll. Starts. Way through the economy. ‘Reducing inflation remains a key priority for the Government and the Bank of England, even if this comes at the expense of economic growth.’

Oil is back above $80 a barrel after falling sharply at the beginning of the week. BP rose 0.5 per cent or 2.5p to 477.85p and Shell rose 0.6 per cent or 14.5p to 2629.5p.

On the corporate front, defense group Chemring said its results for the 12 months to the end of October should be in line with market expectations, including a profit of £67 million. It will invest around £30m in its Norwegian-based business, Nobel, which won more than £40m of orders in October amid strong demand for energetic materials and devices.

But Chemring also recorded a one-time charge on its balance sheet following a strategic review of its US sensor business. Shares fell 1 per cent, or 3p, to 2945p.

Defense company Babcock added 4.2 per cent or 17p to 419p as it signed a four-year contract worth £750m with the Ministry of Defense to provide infrastructure needed to maintain UK submarines.

Investors also bought shares in rival BAE ahead of the defense giant’s update on Monday.

The market was disrupted by hundreds of anti-Israel trade unionists who blocked the entrance to the company’s arms factory in Kent. Shares rose 1.2 per cent or 13.5p to 1103.5p.

Molten Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in tech businesses, said it expects the value of its portfolio to fall in the six months to the end of September due to economic turmoil. Shares fell 7 per cent or 18.8p to 250.8p.

Indivior came under more pressure a day after the pharma company swung to a loss and warned that revenue from Perseris, used to treat adults with schizophrenia, should come in below its forecasts. Shares, which had fallen 15 per cent on Thursday, fell 6 per cent or 83p to 1293p.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk