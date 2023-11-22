Sage shares hit record high after the British tech firm posted bumper sales and outlined plans to return cash to shareholders.

The FTSE 100 software giant, which provides tools to small and medium-sized businesses to manage their accounting, human resources and payroll, benefited from higher sales in its cloud computing arm.

Newcastle Group also achieved strong growth in the US thanks to its financial management product Sage Intacct.

The positive performance meant revenues rose 11 per cent to £2.1 billion in the year to the end of September.

It also launched a fresh share buyback of up to £350 million.

Looking ahead, Sage expects annual revenue growth to remain flat next year.

Shares rose 13.3 per cent or 132.8p to 1130p – taking its gain for the year to almost 50 per cent.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.17 per cent or 12.48 points at 7,469.51 while the FTSE 250 was up 0.72 per cent or 132.54 points at 18,480.17.

There was a mixed reaction to the Autumn Statement as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that his measures ‘delivered the largest business tax cut in modern British history.’

Oil prices fell 4 percent on Sunday after OPEC, the oil producer group of countries including Saudi Arabia, delayed its policy meeting until November 30, but Brent crude later fell below $80 a barrel. BP fell 2.2 percent or 10.4. p, at 466.15p and Shell fell 2.2 per cent, or 56.5p, to 2556.5p.

Meanwhile, Johnson Matthey rose 5 per cent or 73.5p to 1532.5p after the chemicals giant raised its forecasts for the year to the end of March 2024.

Stock Watch – Ten Lifestyles

Ten Lifestyle Group posted record revenue as wealthy customers flocked to its app.

The platform offers luxury lifestyle services to clients of private members and corporate clients such as HSBC, Coutts and Royal Bank of Canada.

Revenues rose 35 per cent to a record £63 million in the year to the end of August.

It made a profit of £900,000, after a loss of £3.8 million the previous year.

Active members increased 28 percent to 353,000. Shares rose 10.9 per cent or 10p to 102p.

Equipment lender Speedy Hire went in the other direction after revenue fell 2.9 per cent to £208.5 million in the six months to the end of September, while profits fell 57.6 per cent to £5.6 million.

As a result, the group said its annual results should come in below its expectations. It fell 4.9 per cent or 1.75p to 34p.

Smith & Nephew benefits as medical devices group is to buy University spin-out CartiHeal, which has developed a treatment to repair cartilage in the knee, for £144 million. Shares rose 1 per cent or 10p to 1032p.

It was a good session for Victorian Plumbing as the bathroom retailer reported a rise in first-half revenue and said the opening of a distribution center next year will help it grow. Shares rose 6.2 per cent or 4.6p to 78.6p.

Molten Ventures, which invests in fast-growing technology businesses, is bullish on its valuation improvement.

The value of its portfolio fell 4 per cent in the six months to the end of September, less than the 12 per cent decline seen during the same period last year.

It also reduced its losses from £155 million to £72 million. Shares rose 3.8 per cent or 9.6p to 259.4p.

Trading between July and November was ‘mixed’ for the genus as livestock breeders marked a decline in profits due to weak pig and milk prices in China. Its stock fell 2.5 per cent, or 52p, to 2060p.

Severn Trent rose 0.9 per cent or 23p to 2674p after it maintained its full-year forecast even as higher energy and chemicals prices hit half-year profits.

Gambling giant Enten is under pressure from activist investors worried about its falling share price and sales of the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral in countries such as Britain.

US funds Sachem Head Capital Management and Dendur Capital have lined up positions and may try to oust Chief Executive Jett Nygaard-Anderson in the coming months, the Financial Times reports.

Shares rose 5.9 per cent or 49.2p to 880.8p.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk