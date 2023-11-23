Market Report: Royal Mail boss stands down after Kratinsky attack

Royal Mail’s owner’s shares rose after its largest shareholder increased his stake.

In a vote of confidence for the postal group, Daniel Kratinsky’s Vesa Equity Investments increased its stake in International Delivery Services (IDS) to 27.58 per cent from 26.15 per cent.

The billionaire, who has been dubbed the ‘Czech Sphinx’, set up his own investment vehicle five years ago, in which Sainsbury’s also has a stake.

Its latest support should provide some much-needed relief to investors in IDS, which last week reported its half-year loss had tripled to £169 million.

It came as its Royal Mail arm suffered a £319 million loss – more than wiping out a £150 million profit at its international sister arm GLS.

Special Delivery: Daniel Kratinsky’s Vesa Equity Investments increased its stake in Royal Mail-owner International Distribution Services to 27.58% from 26.15%.

Shares in IDS rose 2.5 per cent or 6.2p to 252.5p, taking gains for the year to almost 20 per cent.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent, or 14.07 points, to 7483.58, while the FTSE 250 was almost flat – up just 0.66 points at 18,480.83.

First Group suffered a huge loss after the bus and rail operator made a loss of £68.4 million in the six months to the end of September, compared with a profit of £8.7 million during the same period last year.

It came as the group faced a one-time charge of around £142 million on its balance sheet due to the exit of two local government pension schemes.

The company’s shares reversed 4.5 per cent, or 7.9p, at 167.1p.

There was good news for Intertek – up 3.4 per cent or 131p to 3960p yesterday – as the quality assurance firm recorded its highest revenue growth in ten years amid rising demand for its services.

Stock Watch – Windward

Windward emerged after the maritime analytics company won a £3 million five-year contract with the European National Coast Guard.

The AIM-listed Israeli firm, headed by former BP boss Lord Browne, uses data and artificial intelligence to solve issues in maritime trade.

Windward’s technology will be used by a European customer to protect against ‘the increasing sophistication of maritime bad actors’.

Shares rose 9.1 per cent or 6p yesterday to 72p.

Citi liked what it read in Sage’s full-year results on Wednesday as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup all raised target prices on the accounting software giant’s stock.

Shares, which have risen 52 per cent this year, rose 0.04 per cent or 0.5p to 1130.5p.

PZ Cussons, which is behind brands such as Imperial Leather Soap, Carex and St. Tropez, expects higher revenue in the first half after a better performance in Nigeria.

Shares rose 3.8 per cent or 5.2p to 143.2p.

North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy rose 8.6 per cent, or 13.2p, to 166.4p after Goldman Sachs analysts raised their target price to 227p from 215p.

It came a day after the group reiterated its forecasts for this year, including a commitment to pay a £319 million dividend for 2023.

Brick maker Mitchelmarsh expects its annual results to meet market expectations as resilient trading in the final quarter of this year outweighed a slowdown in the construction industry and consumer concerns over the state of the economy.

Shares gained 1.2 per cent or 1p to 82p.

Mitty fell 1.3 per cent, or 1.4p, to 105p, but remained focused on reaching its recently upgraded forecast for annual profit of at least £190 million after the company, which offers engineering services to various public and private sectors , provides security and cleaning services. Customers recorded higher revenues and profits in the first half.

Aviation flew higher as it said publicly listed aircraft leasing companies such as Airtel were well placed to take advantage of the shortage of ‘viable’ aircraft.

The group said such conditions would prove challenging for its rivals which are mainly backed by private equity or debt.

Its shares rose 3.2 per cent or 4p to 128p.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk