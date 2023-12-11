Market Report: Rolls-Royce roars as Citi lauds ‘strong’ stock

Rolls-Royce is cementing its position as a stock market darling after another upgrade from the City.

Shares in the engine maker rose 2.6 per cent or 7.6p to 296.9p, their highest level since mid-2019.

The stock is up more than 200 percent this year, making it the best-performing company in the FTSE 100 index.

The rally marks a victory for Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who took office in January.

At the time, he described Rolls as a ‘burning platform’, but he has since led the company through a spectacular turnaround in fortunes.

Turnaround: Rolls-Royce shares rose 2.7% or 7.8p to 297.1p, their highest since mid-2019. The stock has increased by more than 200% this year

This culminated in a huge surge in capital markets last month, with Erginbilgic raising the company’s profit targets.

Analysts seem confident that Rolls is headed in the right direction. In the latest boost, Citi upgraded its rating on the stock, praising the company’s ‘very strong cash generation’ and ‘sustainable’ targets set last month.

In the broader market, the FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent, or 9.58 points, to 7544.89 and the FTSE 250 rose 0.3 percent, or 48.4 points, to 18750.39.

Bitcoin – the world’s largest crypto-currency – fell as much as 7.5 percent as traders booked profits and dropped above $44,000 last week.

Prices have more than doubled this year and are set to fall to less than $16,000 in 2022.

Back in the stock market, Centrica was one of the big blue-chip fallers as investors digested reports from Morgan Stanley and UBS.

Morgan Stanley cut its target price on Centrica shares to 180p from 190p, while UBS raised its target to 165p from 145p.

Shares fell 3.8 per cent or 5.7p to 143.75p. The government has reduced its stake in NatWest from 38.53 percent to 37.97 percent.

Stock Watch – Cinetics

Security and surveillance firm Synetics raised its forecasts due to the boom in business.

The AIM-listed firm expects results for the year to the end of November to be ‘materially ahead’ of market forecasts due to a strong performance in the second half of trading driven by increased demand from oil and gas customers.

It oversees the world’s largest gas-to-liquids plant, Shell Pearl in Qatar.

Synectics also provides software and cameras to casinos around the world. Shares rose 28.6 per cent or 30p to 135p.

It comes just weeks after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vowed in his Autumn Statement to ‘get Sid invested again’ – a reference to the British Gas privatization campaign in 1986 – with a sale of the bank’s shares to the public. Shares fell 0.7 per cent or 1.6p to 218.9p.

Goldman Sachs analysts have urged clients to hold off on shorting UK property stocks following an improving housing market and expectations of an interest rate cut next year.

The US investment bank upgraded British Land, raising shares 3.1 per cent or 11.7p to 387.9p, while Land Securities rose 1.6 per cent or 10.2p to 654p.

Two Royal Mail bosses are to leave the delivery group in the new year. HR head Zarina Brown is joining another company in March, while head of operations Grant McPherson is also set to move on. Shares in Royal Mail’s parent company, International Distribution Services, fell 0.8 per cent or 1.9p to 242p.

There was little relief for Anglo American after Friday’s heavy losses, when the mining giant suffered its worst day on the stock market since October 2008 after outlining plans to cut production.

Shares, which had fallen 19 per cent in the previous session, fell 0.8 per cent or 13.6p to 1789p after a hat-trick of broker downgrades.

Vistry fell 2 per cent, or 15.5p, to 790p after the housebuilder launched a £55m share buyback programme.

Quartix Technologies fell 4.8 per cent, or 7.5p, to 147.5p after the subscription-based vehicle tracking systems supplier warned it would take a one-time hit from the business it bought just three months ago.

It bought Conetic, which owns and develops software used in Quartix’s Evolve product line, for £3.4 million.

But a review found business will become tougher as demand for Evolve is hit by the government’s decision to withdraw a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

As a result, Quartix will record a £2.5 million hit on its balance sheet this year linked to the Conetic deal.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to influence our editorial independence.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk