Market Report: Mondi eyes rival DS Smith as takeover buzz rages in City

The two largest London-listed paper and packaging companies are the latest to be caught in a takeover fever.

Just a day after housebuilders Barrett Developments and Redrow outlined merger plans, FTSE 100 group DS Smith revealed it had ‘received a strong initial expression of interest’ from blue-chip rival Mondi although no offer was made. Is.

Mondi is considering a proposal and must announce it by March 7 if it wants to move forward.

DS Smith shares rose 9.8 per cent or 27.5p to 308.6p, valuing the business at about £4.27bn. Mondi, which is worth about £5.9 billion, fell 3.3 per cent or 45p to 1336p.

DS Smith has been listed since 1986 and makes products such as trays for carrying cans and bottles and packaging for food.

Takeover fever: FTSE 100 group DS Smith reveals it has ‘received highly initial expressions of interest’ from blue-chip rival Mondi although no offer has been made

Mondi has 22,000 employees in more than 30 countries. It makes wooden containers, printing paper and boxes to store fruits and vegetables.

In the broader market, the FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent, or 33.27 points, to 7595.48, while the FTSE 250 fell 1.81 points to 19,102.72.

The Competition and Markets Authority is launching an investigation into Aviva, which last year agreed to buy AIG’s UK life insurance business for £460 million.

The watchdog is concerned about a ‘significant reduction in competition’. Aviva fell 1 per cent, or 4.2p, to 420.7p.

On the UK high street, Primark has pledged to invest more than £100 million in stores this year, and will open three sites. Shares in its owner Associated British Foods rose 0.3 per cent or 6p to 2247p.

Switzerland-based Rolex watch seller reported a 3 per cent fall in third-quarter revenue to £397 million. Sales in the US rose 3 percent but sales in Britain and Europe were down 7 percent. It fell 2.5 per cent or 9.4p to 372.4p.

Stock Watch – Sanderson Design

Luxury interiors group Sanderson Design fell 13 per cent, or 16.5p, to 110p after a poor performance in the UK.

Sales fell 3.1 per cent to £108.5 million in the year to the end of January, while profits of £12 million were down slightly on the previous year. Trading was tough in the UK, its biggest market, as revenue fell 11 per cent to £37.9 million.

It warned that business in the UK and Europe would remain ‘challenging’ amid a ‘dim consumer backdrop’, and expected similar revenues and profits next year.

Digital 9 Infrastructure – down 23.7 per cent or 5.5p to 17.7p – suffered a blow after the data center and wireless networks investor said the sale of its prized asset would be investigated by the Icelandic anti-trust authority.

The group agreed in November to sell Verne Global to Ardian France SA for about £465 million.

It expected the deal to be approved by the end of March but it was approved later than expected.

Revenue at Compass, the world’s biggest catering company, rose 11.7 percent in the three months to the end of December as it maintained its forecast for the financial year.

It spent £280 million buying companies over the period and last month agreed to buy CH&CO in the UK for £477 million. Shares rose 2.8 per cent or 61p to 2211p.

Mining giant Anglo American reported a positive fourth quarter after strong copper production in Peru and record iron ore production in Brazil. Shares fell 0.9 per cent or 15p to 1739.6p.

Advertising giant WPP rose 0.2 per cent or 1.6p to 783.4p after buying a minority stake in a new German agency OH-SO Digital.

Cosmetics firm Revolution Beauty wants to achieve sales of £1bn by 2030 and make savings of £10m over the next three years, but has warned that its revenue growth by the end of February is likely to be lower than expected.

Shares fell 8.9 per cent or 2.85p to 29.15p.

And technology company Nanoco – up 1.6 per cent or 0.32p to 20.18p – was paid the final proceeds from its £124 million settlement with Samsung after it accused it of patent infringement, claiming the South Korean technology The giant had used its ‘quantum dot’ technology in television without permission.

Nanoco said yesterday it had been paid £58.8 million in a second tranche and would return between £33 million and £40 million to shareholders and use some of the money to invest in commercial opportunities and expand research and development. Will do.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk