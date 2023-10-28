Market Report: Gold and oil rise due to Middle East tensions

Investors poured money into oil reserves and safe-haven assets after US strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria.

Brent crude rose 2.4 percent to more than $90 a barrel on rising tensions in the Middle East and supply concerns.

It came as the US launched airstrikes on two weapons and storage facilities in eastern Syria in response to attacks on its own targets by targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel has also increased its military presence in Gaza ahead of a possible ground offensive against Hamas.

Shares in BP fell 0.6 per cent or 3.3p to 530.5p, while Shell rose 0.5 per cent or 12p to 2700.5p and Harbor Energy rose 1.3 per cent or 3.2p to 253.5p.

But across the Atlantic, US giants ExxonMobil and Chevron slipped into losses as both reported third-quarter profits that were below analysts’ expectations. The pair’s results were the latest after recent blockbuster deals.

Exxon Mobil, America’s biggest oil company, agreed this month to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for £54 billion. And on Monday Chevron completed its £43bn acquisition of rival Hess.

The prospect of large-scale conflict in the Middle East also attracted investors to safe-haven stocks in London.

Higher gold prices sent Fresnillo up 3 per cent or 15.8p to 549.6p, while Endeavor Mining added 0.4 per cent or 7p to 1659p and Centmin rose 2.2 per cent or 1.8p to 79.9p.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.86 percent, or 63.29 points, to 7291.28, while the FTSE 250 rose 0.5 percent, or 83.14 points, to 16866.23.

London’s second-tier index recorded its sixth weekly decline – a feat not seen since 2018. Standard Chartered came under further pressure as three City brokers cut their target prices on the lender’s stock a day after it disclosed its exposure to Chinese assets. Huge decline in market and profits.

Shares, which had fallen 12.4 per cent on Thursday, fell a further 2.3 per cent or 14.6p to 610.6p.

In the last two days, the situation has gone from bad to worse for Safestyle.

The double-glazing giant plunged a staggering 80 per cent on Thursday after it warned investors could be ruined if it was sold. And today it was forced to suspend its shares (at 0.32p) due to the growing financial uncertainty of the business.

Then in a statement after the market closed, Safestyle said it intended to appoint administrators after coming to the conclusion that it was no longer able to continue trading as a going concern. This came after the firm said parties that were interested in buying the business had walked away. Digital 9 became the biggest gainer among infrastructure mid-cap stocks after the company, which invests in data centers and wireless networks, considered selling its stake in Verne Global.

This is part of the group’s plan to strengthen its balance sheet and deliver better returns for shareholders. Shares rose 10.1 per cent or 3.7p to 40.2p.

Trainline also went ahead as the city backed the online ticketing app to manage the impact of potential UK rail reforms.

JPMorgan analysts said the proposed state-owned public utility, Great British Rail, could take a few years to get off the ground.

This means passengers are unlikely to switch from Trainline, which holds about two-thirds of the UK online ticket market, and should grow further.

JPMorgan raised its rating on the online ticketing app to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ and raised the target price to 300p from 295p. Shares rose 9.5 per cent or 22p to 253.2p.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk