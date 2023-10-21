Market Report: Footsie sees worst weekly decline since August

The FTSE 100 recorded its worst weekly performance since August amid economic and geopolitical crises.

In a disappointing day of trading, the blue-chip index fell 1.3 per cent or 97.39 points to 7402.14 and the FTSE 250 dropped 1.1 per cent or 180.41 points to 17032.73.

That brought the FTSE 100’s losses this week to almost 2.5 per cent, the biggest fall since the index fell 3.5 per cent in the week ending August 18.

The selloff came as investors were concerned about the war in the Middle East and the possibility of interest rates remaining high for a longer period of time.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said many traders were reluctant to take new positions ‘before the weekend when hostilities could get even worse’.

He added: ‘At the same time, investors were somewhat puzzled by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell, who seemed to oscillate between making no further rate hikes in the immediate future, yet again depending on circumstances in the future. The door was left open for an increase.

‘Given the recent pressure on the market, investors were expecting final confirmation that the hiking cycle has ended, and were thus disappointed by the comments.’

The London Stock Exchange was in the red after trading in hundreds of small stocks was halted following an incident on Thursday.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets such as gold, which hit a three-month high as Israel moved closer to launching an offensive on Gaza.

That lifted Endeavor Mining 4.4 per cent or 74p to 1760p.

Content creator Treat is looking for a chief executive after announcing the exit of its longtime boss. Damon Reeve has been with the company for 32 years and has spent more than a decade at the company. He will leave at the end of the year and Treat’s finance chief Ryan Govender will take over until a permanent appointment is made. Shares were flat at 430p.

Rentokil returned to positive territory in early trading – a day after the pest control firm warned of weak demand in North America. But shares, which sank 18.6 per cent on Thursday, eventually fell again, falling 4.1 per cent or 19.7p to 464.2p.

Mobico – the company behind National Express – made a profit on Thursday after German state rail group Deutsche Bahn agreed to sell UK bus and rail operator Arriva to private equity firm I Squared.

Gerald Khoo, an analyst at investment bank Liberum, said the deal shows ‘there is still clear interest among infrastructure investors in acquiring public transport operators.’

He added: ‘We believe this is particularly relevant in the case of Mobico given its current share price.’

Shares rose 8.5 per cent or 4.8p to 61.3p.

AIM-listed ITM Power has completed the sale of its joint business with Dutch energy company Vitol to the net zero investment firm founded by entrepreneur Joe Bamford.

The pair set up Motive Fuels in March last year to develop and commission hydrogen refueling stations in the UK.

It has been sold to HYCAP Group, meaning ITM will use the £28m set aside for the joint business on other projects. Shares fell 4.7 per cent or 3.28p to 66.48p.

Scansell once again delayed the publication of its results. The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company was due to publish its annual results on October 12, but delayed doing so until next Tuesday at the request of its auditor. And while BDO insisted there were no ‘material audit issues’, the firm said its results for the year to the end of April were still not complete. Shares fell 3.6 per cent or 0.5p to 13.5p.

