Market Report: Coca-Cola bottler HBC enjoys another profit

Coca-Cola HBC shares surged after the drinks bottler posted record profits for the third consecutive year.

In a positive day for investors, the FTSE 100 firm said it took advantage of rising demand for soft drinks, coffee and energy cans.

The group, which bottles and sells brands such as Fanta, Costa Coffee and Monster Energy in 28 countries, reported a 16.6 per cent rise in profits to £924 million by 2023. Revenue increased by 16.9 per cent to £8.7 billion.

Shares rose 8 per cent, or 176p, to 2382p, even though Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic warned that the ‘macroeconomic and geopolitical environment’ was likely to remain difficult.

Coca-Cola is expected to post slight growth in revenue and profits this year. In the broader market, the FTSE 100 rose 0.75 percent or 56.12 points to 7568.40 and the FTSE 250 rose 0.42 percent or 80.06 points to 19,003.89.

Sentiment got a boost as data showed Britain’s inflation remained steady at 4 percent in January – defying warnings that it could rise and boosting expectations that interest rates could be cut this spring or early summer. May go.

A day earlier, stocks had fallen after US inflation ‘hotter’ than expected at 3.1 per cent.

The prospect of interest rate cuts and cheaper mortgages lifted UK housebuilders Persimmon rose 3.1 per cent or 42 per cent to 1403.5 per cent, while Taylor Wimpey added 1.7 per cent or 2.4 per cent to 143.85 per cent and Barratt Developments rose 1.6 per cent. . , or 7.5 p, to 473.6 p.

There was also good news for Vistri after it signed a deal with Sigma Capital to build 5,000 homes over the next five years. Shares in the housebuilder rose 1.5 per cent, or 14.5p, to 964p.

Water providers were also in focus, with Severn Trent on track to record no serious pollution incidents for the fifth year in a row, although the last six months of 2023 were the third warmest on record in England. Shares fell 0.1 percent or 2 percent to 2,497 percent.

Stock Watch – Futura Medical

Futura Medical’s gel to treat erectile dysfunction will be available on prescription in England and Wales from next month.

The flagship product Eroxan, which works within ten minutes, can already be bought without a doctor’s prescription after being launched in the UK last year. The condition affects one in five men worldwide, with a quarter diagnosed in people under the age of 40.

Shares rose 11.3 per cent or 4.35p to 42.85p, and are up two-thirds this year.

While United Utilities has maintained its annual forecasts, difficult weather conditions and several storms in north-west England last year mean performance bonuses are likely to be £25 million less than expected. It fell 0.3 per cent or 3.5p to 1023p.

Mining giant Anglo American came under pressure after the broker downgraded its rating.

Shares slipped 0.5 per cent, or 8.8p, to 1747.2p after Citigroup said it expected full-year results this month to show a fall in profits and weak performance for its diamond arm.

Citi backed Babcock, with Jefferies analysts upgrading their rating on the defense group – it rose 2.3 per cent or 10.4p to 465.6p.

Babcock’s peer BAE Systems is to undertake a £4.4bn takeover of the Colorado spacecraft firm.

Britain’s biggest defense company – up 1.4 per cent or 17.5p to 1230p – has received regulatory approval to buy Ball Aerospace and expects to complete the deal in the coming days.

BAE said the newly acquired business will be called Space and Mission Systems.

BP has agreed to form a joint venture with the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company in Egypt this year.

The British energy giant will transfer its interests in three gas fields and exploration rights in the country to the group, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will provide the funding. BP fell 0.7 per cent or 3.25p to 476.5p.

Elsewhere, Atom rose 8.6 per cent or 4.5p to 57p after the clean energy firm closed on a major deal in Costa Rica.

AIM-listed conglomerate Central America company NAC has signed an agreement with Costa Rican state-owned power firm ICE regarding a green fertilizer project in the country.

