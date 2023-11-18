Market Report: Bus Battery Deal Is Perfect For First Group

The Newgen business will buy the batteries and lease them to First Bus

Shares in First Group rose to their highest level in more than ten years after it joined forces with Hitachi to strengthen its fleet of electric buses.

The transport group’s stock rose 1.4 per cent or 2.5p to 178.7p – a level last seen in mid-2013 – as it took its profit for the year to 73 per cent.

The rally came after First Group and Hitachi formed a joint venture to supply batteries for the growing fleet of electric buses.

The newly formed Newgen business will buy the batteries and lease them to First Bus for £100 million over an eight-year period, with an option to extend the arrangement for a further two years.

Along with providing cash, Hitachi will also help extend battery life.

The Japanese giant already supplies and maintains some of the FTSE 250 group’s electric trains.

First Group chief executive Graham Sutherland said the ‘pioneering alliance’ is a ‘major strategic partnership’ for the company.

The FTSE 100 rose 1.3 percent, or 93.28 points, to 7504.25 and the FTSE 250 rose 1.2 percent, or 216.39 points, to 18567.87.

The City issued a vote of confidence in Rolls-Royce ahead of the jet engine maker’s eagerly awaited capital markets day less than two weeks later.

Deutsche Bank Research said it hoped the targets set would be ‘bold enough’ to make the event a ‘welcoming revolution’.

The broker reiterated its ‘buy’ rating and raised its target price to 310p from 210p.

Shares, which have more than doubled this year, fell 0.2 per cent or 0.5p to 244p.

AstraZeneca ended the week higher after US regulators approved the pharma giant’s breast cancer treatment. Shares rose 0.9 per cent or 94p to 10260p.

Aston Martin rose to the top of the mid-cap leaderboard after private equity firm Arctos Partners bought a stake in the luxury carmaker’s Formula One team, valuing it at £1 billion.

Shares rose 6.1 per cent or 13p to 225.4p.

Barclays said Babcock investors could now have ‘greater confidence’ in the defense group’s ‘ability to generate future cash returns’.

The bank praised the company for its well-run business, strong balance sheet, positive cash flows and reinstated dividend. It upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal-weight’ and raised the target price to 529p from 325p.

Shares rose 2.6 per cent or 10.4p to 405.6p, taking its gain for the year to almost 40 per cent.

CAB Payments boosted its gains on Thursday after reports that a senior executive called a former top-20 investor last week to reassure him the company would meet its revised forecasts. Shares rose 2.2 per cent or 1.4p to 64.9p.

November is proving to be a key month for UK property firms, according to JP Morgan.

The sector has gained 13 per cent year to date and outperformed the FTSE All Share by 10 per cent, the bank’s analysts said.

It pointed to impressive gains for the capital’s office landlords such as Workspace and Derwent London and raised target prices for British Land & Land Securities by 25p.

JPMorgan said it expects the Bank of England to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent in the first half of next year.

Shares in British Land rose 4.5 per cent or 15.9p to 367.2p, Land Securities rose 2.1 per cent or 13.2p to 653.4p, Workspace rose 0.9 per cent or 5p to 587p and Derwent London rose 1.4p. cents, or 30p, to 2210p.

Pub chain Marston’s has appointed Merlin Entertainments chief strategy officer Justin Platt as its next boss. Shares fell 0.5 per cent or 0.15p to 32.35p.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk