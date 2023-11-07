Market reaction to post-harvest export news. don’t miss it

Exports are one of the more uncertain parts of crop markets heading into late 2023.

According to Midland Research analyst Jerry Gidel, weekly export sales have been “solid” recently, and future Chinese purchases may need to come from the United States rather than South America.

“China will have to look to the US for corn in late 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 due to South American supply constraints,” Gidel said. “Low prices this fall have driven strong U.S. corn sales and shipments so far.”

Wheat is not seeing export strength in corn markets, with Russia taking an aggressive approach to wheat marketing.

“This has put the market on the defensive,” Gidel said. “This week’s U.S. fall seeding remained on its seasonal trend, but USDA’s first crop ratings were mixed.”

Giddell said the upcoming USDA supply and demand report is expected to show lower soybean yields overall, which would mean a reduction of about 20 million bushels in the estimated U.S. crop. They expect a decline of 0.8 bushels per acre in corn, which will also cause stocks to decline.

“This could lead to rapid price increases,” Gidel said. “However (the higher figures) may not generate a huge selloff. “Producers will need to sell, but they don’t like the current low prices.”

The harvest in the Midwest is nearly complete, Gidel said, which is helping slow prices. He said there are also concerns about the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, which has impacted crop prices. With the Thanksgiving holiday in less than two weeks, markets may find some support as companies look to meet their monthly needs sooner rather than later.

“Commercial seasonal needs should support prices ahead of the closure of the North Mississippi barge system at the end of the month,” Gidel said.

Looking to marketing to 2024, he suggests producers should sell in 50% soybeans, 30-40% corn and 45% hard red wheat.

Source: www.cleburnetimesreview.com