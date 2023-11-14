With a price-to-sales (or “P/S”) ratio of 9x Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) could be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of the software companies in the United States have P/S ratios of less than 4.2x and even P/S of less than 1.7x. is also not unusual. However, for some reason the P/S may be quite high and further investigation is needed to determine if this is justified.

See our latest analysis for Freshworks

ps-multiple-vs-industry

What does Freshworks’ recent performance look like?

Recent times have been beneficial for Freshworks as its revenue has been growing faster than other companies. It seems that the market expects this form to continue in the future, hence the increase in the P/S ratio. If not, existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the sustainability of the share price.

If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report on Freshworks.

Do revenue forecasts match the high P/S ratio?

There is an implicit assumption that a company must outperform the industry in terms of P/S ratio like Freshworks to be considered fair.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 21% last year. What’s pleasing is that the growth over the last 12 months has also seen revenues grow by an overall 128% compared to three years ago. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that period.

Now looking ahead, according to analysts tracking the company, revenues are projected to grow 19% every year during the coming three years. This is likely to be significantly higher than the 16% per annum growth forecast for the wider industry.

In light of this, it makes sense that Freshworks’ P/S is above most other companies. It seems that most investors are expecting this strong growth in the future and are willing to pay more for the stock.

last words

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn’t be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock, it is a fairly capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look at Freshworks shows that its P/S ratio remains high due to its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S because they are confident that future revenues are not at risk. Unless analysts have actually missed targets, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

Before you take the next step, you should know about 2 warning signs for Freshworks Which we have exposed.

If strong profit-making companies bother you, you might want to check this out Free A list of interesting companies that trade on low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source