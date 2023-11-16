Market – Palm Beach Florida Weekly

weekday market

Lunch Market – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 3rd Friday of the month at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, 5000 T-Rex Ave., Boca Raton. www.floridafreshmarket.com/markets

Artisan Market at Mizner Park – Friday 4-9 p.m., Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.floridafreshmarket.com/

Lakeside Market – Fridays 6-9 p.m. on the Lake Wellington shore, behind the Wellington Community Center along the Town Center Promenade, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. About 40 booths and vendors, as well as prepared food. Meet weekly but no markets on 24 November, 22 December or 29 December. 561-753-2484 or www.wellingtonlakesidemarket.com.

Abacoa Green Market – Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. near the amphitheater, 1200 Town Center Drive, Jupiter. Specialty vendors, local handmade artisan goods, live music. Through May. Dog friendly. Interested sellers please email ab[email protected]. www.facebook.com/abacoagreenmarket.

saturday market

West Palm Beach Antique and Flea Market – Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 300 and 400 blocks of Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Dealer of antiques and curiosities. www.wpbantiqueandfleamarket.com or 561-670-7473.

Lake Worth Beach Waterside Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Bridge Park, under the overpass at A1A and Lake Avenue, just east of the Intracoastal Waterway, Lake Worth Beach. More than 80 vendors with locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods and specialty foods, merchandise and accessories. music. Dog friendly. www.greenhouseeventsmanagement.com or 561-502-6635.

West Palm Beach Greenmarket – Great Lawn, 100 N. Saturday 9am to 1pm on Clematis St, West Palm Beach. There are more vendors than ever before, 125 total, and 30 new ones. More entertainment and weekly workshops and a new Master Chef Showcase. www.wpb.org/events or 561-822-1515

Royal Palm Beach Green Market and Bazaar – Saturdays through April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lakeside at Village Hall, 1050 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., on the southeast corner of Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach. Over 80 vendors of plants, produce, fresh seafood, baked goods, local honey, pet products. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weekends. Dog friendly. www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

Delray Beach Greenmarket – Saturday 9am to 2pm Cornell Museum, Old School Square, 51 N. On the front lawn of Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. Dog friendly. Free parking in the Old School Garage. www.delraycra.org/green-market.

Rust Market – Saturday, November 18 from 9am to 2pm and the third Saturday of the month along Park Avenue in the Lake Park Arts District. Shop vintage furniture, repurposed items, handmade goods, flea market treasures. live music. 561-543-6304.

Swank Farmers Market – Swank Specialty Produce, 10311 North Road, under the pole barn in Loxahatchee Groves, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May. Get salads, vegetables, herbs and bouquets of wild flowers from Swank Farms and goods from more than 25 vendors (no arts, jewelry or crafts). Service dogs only. BYO shopping bags. Note: There is a gate that restricts vehicle access to 140th Avenue through Acres. The only way is for bikes and pedestrians. www.swankspecialtyproduce.com.

Farmers Market at Mizner Park – Saturday 11am to 6pm, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.floridafreshmarkets.com/markets or www.miznerpark.com or 561-362-0606.

sunday market

Gardens Greenmarket – Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Hall Municipal Campus, 10500 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. Live entertainment, produce, plants, flowers, handmade items, prepared foods from over 100 local vendors. Service dogs only. During the year. Check the schedule of weekly musical acts and special events. 561-630-1121 or www.pbgfl.com/278/GreenMarket.

Tikimarket at Marina Village – Sundays 10am to 3pm at Marina Village, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Food, vendors, entertainment. Dog friendly. www.facebook.com/TikiMarketRB or 561-352-6626 or email [email protected].

Waterfront Market at Harborside Place – Sundays from 10am to 4pm along the Intracoastal Waterway at Harborside Place, 200 US 1, Jupiter. Local artisans and handmade goods. Sellers email [email protected].

Sunday Market on the Square – Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm on the Square, 700 S. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. www.floridafreshmarkets.com.

Farmers and Artisans Market – Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tanger’s Outlets, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach. www.floridafreshmarkets.com.

monthly market

West Palm Beach Antiques Festival – Friday through Sunday, and the first weekend of the month at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. Hours: Friday noon-5pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, and Sunday 10am-4:30pm. Next festival: December 1-3. 941-697-7475 or www.wpbaf.com.

JoJo’s Farmers Market Jupiter – Saturday, November 25, 9am-2pm, Carlin Park, 400 S. A1A, Jupiter. A monthly market featuring local health and healthy food products, a free fitness class, and a yoga class with Maddy Younis. www.eventbrite.com.

Boca Raton Night Market – 6-9 p.m. Thursday, December 14, Sanborn Square, 72 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Dozens of local artisans, craft vendors, food vendors, live music from Catabella. www.myboca.us/2324/Night-Market

Cocoa Market – December 3 from 9am to 3pm, Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue), Delray Beach. This monthly wellness market features healing classes like yoga, meditation and sound baths with musicians, spinal adjustments, cupping therapy, massage and energy work, workshops, crafts and local curated vendors. Food vendors and access to triple-filtered 8.5pH water. (BYO bottles.) Free parking at the Old School Square parking garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach. Next market: December 3. DowntownDelrayBeach. com/events/coco-market.

Source: palmbeach.floridaweekly.com