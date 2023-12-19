Market on track to advance for eighth week

Traders react after the closing bell rings at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on December 13, 2023.

The number of markets is increasing

US markets were mostly up on Monday, raising hopes that the major indexes could extend their winning streak to an eighth consecutive week. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index lost 0.27%, although oil and gas shares rose 1.16% as rising oil prices helped. Germany’s DAX fell 0.6% as the country’s business sentiment unexpectedly fell in December.

interruption in shipping supplies

BP is the latest company to halt shipping across the Suez Canal amid a series of attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi militants. BP has joined shipping giants MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Maersk in suspending voyages through the Red Sea. Oil prices rose more than 1% Those blockages have since raised concerns of disruption to global supply chains – a shipping route that avoids the Suez Canal takes 14 days.

Adobe and Figma broke up

Adobe and Figma announced Monday that they have canceled their planned $20 billion merger, citing regulatory hurdles. “There is no clear path to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority,” the companies said in a statement. Adobe will pay Figma a $1 billion breakup fee, the Photoshop maker said in a regulatory filing.

Apple stopped selling watches

Apple will halt US sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 – its latest watch models – starting Thursday in its online store and in-person after Sunday. The decision comes after an intellectual property dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo over the watches’ blood oxygen feature.

[PRO] Goldman revised forecast

Goldman Sachs has been one of the most optimistic on Wall Street when it comes to its forecasts — and the bank has lived up to that reputation by raising its 2024 forecast for the S&P 500 even before the year is out. The investment bank now expects the broad-based index to reach 5,100 next year, after market conditions changed dramatically in the past week.

There is no restriction on the market. After seven consecutive weeks of gains, major indices mostly rose on Monday as they tried to maintain their momentum.

History is on the side of the markets. Chris Larkin, managing director of E-Trade at Morgan Stanley, said that of the 20 times since 1964 the S&P 500 has had a seven-week gain, 12 times the index extended the rally to an eighth week.

The S&P 500 closed 0.45% higher at 4,740.56, just 1.2% off its January 2022 all-time high of 4,796.56. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.61%, its eighth consecutive positive session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged — well, if we want to split hairs, the index technically rose 0.002%, snapping its streak and record.

Note some stock activity: META is up about 3% and up 186% year to date, its best year to date. US Steel shares rose 26.09% after Japan’s Nippon Steel agreed to buy the company for $14.9 billion in cash.

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic forecast about the pace of rate cuts next year is boosting the market. “We see the Committee making at least three back-to-back 25bp cuts, probably in March, May and June,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note to clients.

But Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee is confused by the market’s reaction to last week’s Fed meeting. “It’s not what you say, or what the chair says. It’s what they heard, and what they wanted to hear,” Goolsbee said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“I was a little confused – was the market just making allegations, that’s what we wanted them to say?”

It is undeniable that markets have a mind of their own and that they can sometimes appear to be disconnected from reality – or even create their own reality. But with such strong momentum, “the burden of proof is squarely on the bears here,” as Jeff DeGraff, CEO and president of Renaissance Macro, said.

