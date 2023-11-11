A new and upcoming local business in Cass City, Market on Main LLC, got a boost after being awarded a $10,000 grant at the Business Builders event hosted by the Cass City Downtown Development Authority and Economic Development Corporation.

Last Thursday evening, Cass City locals, entrepreneurs and others gathered at the Hills and Dales Corporate Services Building to listen and present their business ideas. Six individuals presented their business plans in hopes of winning grant money to attract and expand their business endeavors in a program similar to the “Shark Tank” TV series.

Cass City’s Business Builders inaugural event was a success, as one lucky business was awarded $10,000 to support their idea.

Shawn Robinson/Huron Daily Tribune

“I’m very excited and fortunate that they are able to provide something like this to promote local business in the city,” said event winner and owner of Market on Main Kellen Mooney. “It is an honor to be able to be the first to represent what this grant can provide to a city.”

Each entrepreneur gave a presentation about what their business would be, how it would benefit the Cass City community, and what they planned to do with the grant winnings to help fund their idea. Ideas came from expansions of existing businesses, tuition in reading and writing, retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment.

The six businesses were Read Write Tutoring, Thumb Area Productions, La Tiendita, 6544 Main Events, Market on Main LLC, and NEAR and FAR International Cuisine.

“Seeing you all here laughing and joking, supporting each other is the best part of it,” said Community Development Director Melanie Radabaugh. “No matter who the winner is, I hope you all continue to follow your dreams and we will help and support you.”

Radabaugh said the Cass City DDA will consider doing something like this again in the near future.

Source: www.michigansthumb.com