Market News, December 8, 2023: S&P 500 marks 19-month high; Treasury yields rise after strong jobs report

Equity index wrap: Paramount surges on sale rumors; Discount Retailers Stumbe

7 hours 40 minutes ago

Dow:

Boeing (BA) Shares rose 3% after Chinese officials told the jet maker it was welcome to deepen its ties with the Chinese market, a sign that the country is considering sales of Boeing 737 MAX jets after two deadly crashes. But the four-year ban can be lifted.

Chevron (CVX) It rose 1.3% as oil prices rose after falling to a 5-month low earlier this week.

Big banks performed better Goldman Sachs (GS) growing by 1.8% and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Up 1.1%.

Tech stocks were also comfortably in the green. Microsoft (MSFT) rose 0.9%, salesforce(crm) increased by 0.8%, and Apple (AAPL) There was an increase of 0.7%.

shares of Honeywell (Hon) The HVAC and refrigeration company fell 1.6% after agreeing to pay about $5 billion to acquire Carrier’s security unit.

Consumer goods faltered. The sector declined 0.5% on Friday. Procter & Gamble (PG) slipped 0.9%, while value-oriented retailers Walmart (WMT) There was a loss of 1.1%. McDonald’s (MCD) There was a loss of 0.4%.

S&P 500

Paramount Global (PARA) The stock rose 12.1% on reports that film producer David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media and son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and private equity firm Redbird Capital Partners may attempt to acquire a controlling stake in the company.

Carrier Global (CARR) Shares rose 4.5% on the aforementioned transaction with Honeywell.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) The stock rose 3.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and raised its price target, citing a turnaround for the semiconductor industry.

Dollar General (DG) Shares fell 3.9% after CEO Todd Vassos laid out a plan to revamp the company’s sales and public image, including adding more storefront staff, opening fewer new locations and improving inventory management. competitor Dollar Tree (DLTR) also fell 1.8%.

Pool Corporation (POOL) The stock fell 2.6% after Deutsche Bank downgraded it, citing risks not reflected in current valuations.

Crown Castle (CCI) Telecom Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) fell 1.3% after CEO Jay Brown retired amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

nasdaq 100

shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Competitor Paramount followed, leading the index higher with a 6% gain.

Lululemon (LULU) It climbed 5.4% to a record high after reporting better-than-expected earnings on a nearly 20% increase in direct-to-consumer sales.

micron (mu) They rose 1.8% after a union struck a deal to build a $15 billion chip plant in Boise, Idaho. The government has said it will give preference to companies that use union labor when distributing $100 billion in subsidies appropriated under last year’s CHIPS Act.

Other chip stocks rose, led by Broadcom (AVGO)up 2.4%, and nvidia (nvda)Up 2%.

shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) The stock fell 3.9% after regulatory filings revealed CEO Badri Kothandaraman had exercised 150,000 stock options worth about $16 million.

Paramount Global shares jump on report of possible sale of media giant

7 hours 51 minutes ago

Paramount Global (PARA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 as reports emerged that the entertainment giant could be sold.

report from deadline And naughty child It was suggested that film producer David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media, and private equity firm Redbird Capital Partners were considering acquiring the company.

deadline explained that any attempt to buy Paramount would require taking control of theater operator National Amusements, which held 77% of Paramount’s Class A voting shares. Shari Redstone, chairman of National Entertainment and non-executive chairman of Paramount, is said to be willing to sell Paramount if the price is right.

These stories sent shares of Paramount Global to their highest level since May and into positive territory for the year. The stock was up 13% in late trading Friday.

-Bill McCall

Honeywell buys Carrier Security unit for about $5B to boost building automation products

8 hours 58 minutes ago

Honeywell (HON) agreed to pay $4.95 billion to buy Carrier’s (CARR) Global Access Solutions division in an all-cash deal to expand Honeywell’s building automation capabilities.

Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapoor said the addition of Carrier’s automation products will give the company “a leading security platform with projected annual revenues in excess of $1 billion.” The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of next year.

As of about 3 p.m. ET, Honeywell’s share price was down 1.9% at $194, while the carrier’s share price was up 4.1% at $55.07.

-Bill McCall

Move over Magnificent 7—Crypto Stocks to Top in 2023

9 hours 37 minutes ago

Much has been widely said about this year’s enormous profits of the “Magnificent 7,” a collection of leading technology companies. But their gains on the AI ​​hype have paled in comparison – at least in terms of investor returns – compared to just four crypto stocks’ massive gains this year.

Shares of Bitcoin mining and infrastructure company Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) have surged 364% this year, while shares of virtual currency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) have surged 325%. Blockchain ecosystem and crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has surged 378%. MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), a cloud services and mobile software company that has invested heavily in Bitcoin in recent years, is up 306%.

Investopedia

The Magnificent 7 includes some of the largest mega-cap tech companies: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Meta Platform Inc. (META), Google Parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

Granted, these already massively valued companies have gained far more in market value this year than their crypto counterparts. Nvidia alone has seen its market cap increase by $791 billion this year, while four crypto stocks have added a comparatively modest $37 billion in value.

-Nathan Reiff

meridian movers

10 hours 59 minutes ago

Paramount Global (PARA): Shares rose more than 13% following reports that Skydance Media and RedBird Capital were attempting to acquire a controlling interest in the amusement company through its controlling shareholder, National Amusements.

Lululemon Athletic (LULU): Shares of the athletic apparel retailer rose more than 5% to an all-time high after it topped Wall Street estimates and CEO Kelvin McDonald said he was “pleased” with the start of the holiday shopping season.

Boeing (BA): Shares rose 2% after reports that Chinese officials told the plane maker it was welcome to deepen its ties with the Chinese market, raising hopes the country will soon return to Boeing after two deadly crashes. A four-year ban on the sale of the 737 Max jet could be lifted. ,

Honeywell International Inc. (Honorable): Shares of the industrial conglomerate fell more than 1% after it said it would buy Carrier Global’s (CARR) security unit for about $5 billion.

Alphabet (Google): Shares of the tech giant slipped 1% yesterday after jumping more than 5% following the unveiling of its new AI model Gemini, a competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GTP-4.

Lululemon hits record high despite soft holiday forecast

12 hours 15 minutes ago

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) gave a soft forecast for the key holiday shopping season, but the athletic apparel retailer remained optimistic, and shares hit an all-time high on Friday.

Lululemon said earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter will be between $4.85 and $4.93, while analysts were expecting $4.80 to $5.19. The company’s revenue estimate ranged from $3.135 billion to $3.170 billion, compared to estimates of $3.18 billion.

Nevertheless, CEO Kelvin McDonald was upbeat, saying that Black Friday was the biggest day in the company’s history, and that the company was “pleased with the trends we saw at the beginning of the holiday season.”

In the third quarter, the company reported EPS of $2.53, which exceeded estimates, while revenue of $2.19 billion was basically in line with expectations.

After initially falling on the news, Lululemon Athletica shares were nearly 5% higher. They are up more than 50% this year.

-Bill McCall

Consumer sentiment rises as inflation expectations fall

13 hours 14 minutes ago

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index jumped 13% month-over-month in December to 69.4 as near- and long-term inflation expectations improved.

Consumer expectations for inflation in the coming year fell to 3.1%, the lowest since March 2021 and just below pre-pandemic levels. In the two years before the pandemic, one-year inflation expectations ranged from 2.3% to 3%. Long-term inflation expectations fell to 2.8% from 3.2% last month.

The report’s authors said their survey showed “there is broad consensus of improved sentiment across age, income, education, geography, and political identity.”

RH stock a victim of high mortgage rates

13 hours 35 minutes ago

Shares of upscale furniture retailer RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, fell 14% Friday morning after the company lowered its full-year sales and margin guidance due to a deep freeze in the housing market. Furniture sales were affected.

The company reported an adjusted net loss of 42 cents per share in the third quarter, after earning $4.26 per share in the same period last year. Revenue declined 14% to $751 million, and operating margin declined 7.3% from 20.8% a year earlier.

The company attributed the lower margins to higher-than-expected expenses related to its $58 million acquisition of a New York guesthouse property, which is currently rented, and its failed efforts to acquire a Miami Beach property.

But sales have been badly hit by decades of high mortgage rates, causing the housing market to stagnate.

The company said in its earnings release, “With 82% of homeowners with less than 5% down and 62% with less than 4% mortgage, we expect the current housing market to remain stable as long as interest rates and/or Or there may not be a meaningful decline in house prices.” Rates have retreated from their peak of nearly 8% in October, but remain well above the average rate for existing homeowners.

This led the company to limit its full-year sales guidance to $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion, compared with the prior estimate of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion. RH cut its forecast for full-year operating margin to a range of 13.6% to 14%, down from last quarter’s estimate of between 14.5% and 15.5%.

Stocks that made the biggest moves in the premarket

14 hours 44 minutes ago

Benefit:

Carrier Global Corp (CARR): Shares of the industrial machinery company rose 5% after it said it would sell its security unit to Honeywell (HON) for $4.95 billion. Honeywell’s stock fell nearly 3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Shares of the semiconductor company rose more than 1% yesterday, leading to a nearly 10% gain yesterday on the release of its Instinct MI300 chip, which the company says will help AI leader Nvidia (NVDA ) offering.

Loss:

RH (RH): Shares of the upscale furniture retailer fell more than 8% after it reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and earnings, citing weakness in the housing market and higher spending.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Shares of the e-signature software provider fell more than 2% despite quarterly earnings and fourth-quarter sales guidance that beat Wall Street estimates.

Lululemon Athletic Inc. (LULU): Shares of the athletic apparel retailer fell 2% after holiday-quarter sales guidance fell short of analyst estimates.

Stock futures fall on jobs report

15 hours 18 minutes ago

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.3% lower in premarket trading Friday.

S&P 500 futures also fell 0.4%.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%.

