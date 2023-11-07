Market meltdown: 3 top-ranked stocks now falling apart

The stock market is facing a downturn with the S&P 500 rising for six consecutive days and the Nasdaq 100 rising for seven consecutive days. In this type of market, momentum trading is one of the most effective ways to buck the trend.

Although stock market indices have been trading sideways for almost five months now, it looks like the bullish move is set to begin at the end of the year. The Nasdaq 100, pictured below, recently bounced off its 200-day moving average, and sharply moved above its 50-day moving average last week.

I believe that all the weak galleries have now been shaken off, and the market now has the green light to finish the year strongly. To make the most of this last phase, I’m going to share three stocks with top Zacks Ranks and technical trading patterns to amplify their bullish setups.

trading view

Image Source: Trading View

consolidated water

Although the utility sector has been struggling over the past few months, consolidated water CWCO has outperformed both the sector and the broader market.

Consolidated Water specializes in providing water treatment and wastewater services internationally. The company is known for its expertise in desalination, which is the process of converting seawater into fresh, potable water.

CWCO operates desalination plants in several locations, particularly in the Caribbean and the Middle East, where access to freshwater sources may be limited. They also provide water distribution and wastewater treatment services, making them a major player in addressing water scarcity and quality issues in those areas.

Enjoys consolidated water Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Ratings, which indicate an upwardly trending earnings revision. Analysts have exceeded earnings estimates across all time frames, and have raised current quarter estimates by 8.3% over the past two months in particular.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CWCO has been forming a very attractive technical consolidation over the past few months. The stock has clearly broken above the $31 level and looks set to move to new higher highs. Unless Consolidated Water’s stock price trades meaningfully below the breakout level, I would expect it to continue higher.

trading view

Image Source: Trading View

meta platform

meta platform META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has made an absolutely incredible move from its 2022 lows. Since then, the stock has more than tripled, but what’s even more surprising is that it still looks relatively cheap after so much appreciation.

Meta is trading at a one-year forward earnings multiple of 22.3x, which is well below the industry average and well below its 10-year average of 27x. The company is also projecting 21.3% annual EPS growth over the next 3-5 years.

Meta platform also gets Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) The ratings reflect consistently upward trending earnings revisions.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The price action in Meta stock is forming an increasingly strong bullish flag on the weekly charts. I think this is one of the most reliable setups on the market today. If broad market bidding continues. Meta platforms should lead that move.

If the price trades above $322, it will confirm a technical breakout. Conversely, if the price cannot hold above the $300 support, the setup is invalid, and investors may want to wait for other opportunities.

trading view

Image Source: Trading View

NVIDIA

everyone knows NVIDIA NVDA has been the best performing stock on the S&P 500 this year, although for many traders it has been a reason to avoid the stock. Many traders think, “It’s too high,” but that’s the wrong way to look at it.

We’re in the midst of a paradigm shift with the explosion in artificial intelligence and the computing power needed to power it, and Nvidia is leading the way. Additionally, stocks that lead the market at the beginning of the year often end the year strongly as well.

Nvidia claims Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Rating and has held that post for more than five months. It’s no surprise that leading the AI ​​revolution gets you some upgrades. FY24 and FY25 estimates have been rising rapidly since mid-April, now that investors have realized how many data center products the semiconductor giant is going to sell.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nvidia stock also broke out with a very clear bullish flag. As long as the price remains above this breakout level, the upside should continue. I would like to add that the broader market here looks a bit extended, so this setup may be a bit more challenging and should probably be given some room to breathe.

I think that as long as Nvidia does not trade below the $400 level, the price action looks favorable for higher prices later in the year.

trading view

Image Source: Trading View

ground level

There are a lot of positive catalysts shaping up for the stock market at the end of the year. The Federal Reserve appears to be taking a more dovish stance in recent weeks, inflation remains slow, and the job market is loosening up quite appropriately. All this is in line with the soft landing that has been talked about for a long time.

This creates a bullish trend going forward and what better way to take advantage of it than with leading stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Company Limited (CWCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platform, Inc. (Meta): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com