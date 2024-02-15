Market making ‘wrong move’ on Fed rate timeline: Strategist

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) finished in the green on Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday’s selloff due to January’s CPI inflation print. Smeed Capital Management CEO Cole Smeed joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to talk about the trajectory of the equity and bond markets in relation to the Fed’s interest rate forecasts.

“The market has been misinformed for a long time about the idea that the Fed is going to cut rates too quickly and have to do so because of the economy,” Smeed explains. “I think the real shock to people is that the economy is incredibly strong and continues to grow. You can see it in the number of jobs…”

– You are talking about high stock. We’re now joined by Cole Smeed, CEO and portfolio manager of Smeed Capital Management. Thank you so much for joining us.

Very good news. After yesterday’s big selloff we finally closed in the green. Given this, do you think the market reaction to the stronger-than-expected CPI numbers was a bit overblown? And could it possibly be a good thing that it now looks like the Fed and the market are at least on the same page when it comes to potential rate cuts?

Cole Smead: Yes. Thanks for having me. To your point, the market has been wrong for a long time on the idea that the Fed is going to lower rates too quickly and will have to do so because of the economy. I think the core circle of people is the same, the economy is incredibly strong and continues to grow. You can see it in the job number.

The second thing is that the CPI has remained more stable than people expected. And we started this year with people coming in, saying, great, we’re going to lower the rates in March.

Now Fed futures are in July. If they don’t move by October, I think a lot of people will be sitting there wondering why was I taking so much risk when I could have collected over 5% in short-term rates?

And I think really the picture presented here is whether stocks are worth it based on how much you can get paid in the short term in the fixed income money markets. And in many cases, the answer is no.

– And Cole, so I’m interested in your opinion. You know, when do you think the Fed will start cutting? And how does that kind of impact your investment strategy, Cole?

Cole Smead: Well, that’s a good question to ask, Josh. So let me–so let me think about it this way.

If we’re going to get to 3% at the end of the day, all the equity guys should feel really good about stocks. Because ultimately, we’re going to have a lower short-term cost of capital. Ok.

Even if we’re getting somewhere north of 400 basis points, that’s still a lot of tight monetary policy compared to what most people have been investing in over the last 15 years. And I think that’s really the way to think about it. We always talk about recency bias.

We always talk about anchoring bias, a bit like the things Daniel Kahneman wrote about. And yet we’re sitting here where people want to go back to the state they’re used to, where they have the muscle memory. And the reality of the situation appears to be that the Fed will remain tight for much longer and at higher levels than people expect.

This is not a good sign for most assets. Now, you’re the bond market, you’ve already dealt with it to a certain level. If you’re real estate, you’re dealing with that. Stocks is actually the last person to find Jesus.

– So, Cole, given this, do you think we could potentially see a no landing scenario where we don’t reach a 2% inflation rate?

Cole Smead: Well, I don’t think about it, the nominal level of inflation. Because, again, inflation can be a very tricky argument. If you go back and look at the 1970s, there was an increase in inflation in the late 1960s.

And then it came down from its high level. And Roller Coaster took it back from 72 to 74. So the idea that just because inflation has hit lower levels, this is where the market is really wrong.

This is where many people betting on Fed futures are really wrong in our opinion. Is that, oh, it’s less. So, it’s gone. No.

I just want to give some examples. Baby boomers left the workforce after the pandemic. they’re gone. They will never come back. This is a structural problem.

Second, government generosity. It still exists. We’re just going to add 1% of GDP next year to Medicare and Medicaid and Social Security. This is a structural problem.

Ultimately, the problems we see outside the United States are structural problems. We are going to have to deal with higher costs because of wars. Unlike my childhood I might add.

So that hasn’t changed. That won’t change. So the idea that inflation is effectively addressed through policy tools, the problem with that is that the Fed said the same thing in 04 in reality their best chance at that time was good luck.

Four years later we faced economic disaster, even though they said our policy tools were much better. My point is that just because the Fed feels good about its policy tools doesn’t mean inflation is bad. It may have just been good luck. That’s all in the interim.

– So let me ask you this. Because you say it’s time for dogs, oil and banks to bid up. Those are two interest rate sensitive areas of the market. Why do you think now, in particular, is a good time to get into those areas?

Cole Smead: Yes, you’re paying much lower multiples to get the return on capital that you otherwise would have gotten. So, for example, one might say, but, Cole, there are asset light businesses that yield higher returns on the capital of those businesses.

Yes, but you’ll have to pay far higher book multiples. For example, to use Scott McNally’s quote from 02, going out and paying 40 times revenue. It’s like assuming over the next 40 years. I won’t have to pay any expense.

And I don’t have to pay the government at all, which is illegal. The problem with this is that it historically doesn’t work. Versus, I can go out and find a bank today that returns over 10% on equity and pay below book for it.

This is a great way to make money on historical stock returns. In banking and oil, it’s the same thing. You may get better returns than many other businesses. And you don’t pay the same multiples.

Do they like or love the industry? No, there was a big problem in banking last year. People ran away.

Oil stocks didn’t have such a good ’23. In my opinion, desperation is actually not only what protects you, but also what has the potential to make you a lot of money in the future.

– What about small caps, Cole? Yesterday the Russell 2000 had its worst day since June 2022. But many strategists are bullish on small caps in the long term. What do you think?

Cole Smead: Yeah, I don’t think there’s really such a thing as a small cap. If someone put a gun to my head and said Russell 2 versus S&P, I would think the Russell 2 would perform better. This is not because small caps look so incredible, but because big cap technology looks so stupid. And Russell 2 is having none of this.

– Cole, as always, thanks for joining us today. really appreciate it.

Cole Smead: Thanks guys. appreciate it.

