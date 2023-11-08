Market makers bet big on Bitcoin price surge: experts

In a series of insightful comments, Adam Cochrane, a renowned expert in the field of cryptocurrencies and founder of Cinemhin Ventures, recently shared his analysis on the relationship between Bitcoin price movements and the US Treasury auction. Cochran’s notesPrimarily disseminated through

Bitcoin price rises after each treasury auction

Cochran notes a different pattern: “Some big market makers actually care about Bitcoin versus real rates (I guess in anticipation of ETF buyers?). Every time you get a good auction on US Treasuries, BTC You have about 5 minutes before it moves in. This observation suggests a correlation between the results of the USTreasury auction and subsequent fluctuations in Bitcoin prices.

The essence of Cochrane’s theory revolves around the concept of real interest rates and their inverse relationship with Bitcoin. Real rates refer to interest rates adjusted for inflation. In traditional finance, these rates significantly influence investment decisions in different asset classes.

Cochrane believes that Bitcoin prices tend to rise immediately after a successful US Treasury auction, which typically signals lower yields (and therefore lower real rates). According to Cochrane, this trend is a sign that market makers are betting on large funds allocated to Bitcoin as a hedge against real rates.

This relationship becomes especially important in light of the discussion over Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to Bloomberg experts, there is a 90% chance of a spot Bitcoin ETF being approved by the end of the year.

One reason for this is that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been actively communicating with applicants such as BlackRock and Fidelity in recent weeks, resulting in amendments being submitted to the application. It seems that the increasing seriousness of these conversations has increased the correlation, as Cochrane notes: “Someone is betting that large funds will be allocated to Bitcoin relative to the actual rates that will be much larger.”

Additionally, Cochrane highlighted the impact of Bitcoin’s price movements on the broader financial market: “BTC’s momentum on any uptrend is very clear, it will draw a lot of momentum from other parts of the market, given its current catalysts right now.” Another scale is on.”

Backtest for theory still pending

In response to an inquiry about backtesting this theory, Cochrane acknowledged the lack of long-term data but emphasized the recent nature of this trend: “Hrm, does anyone maybe have that data? I just monitor it manually. And the correlation has only been there for the last few weeks to month, as the ETF convo has gotten serious, so long dated backtests will no longer be conducted.

This acceptance points to the early stages of this observed correlation. Still, Cochrane’s insights offer a fascinating story connecting traditional financial markets with Bitcoin. As conversations about Bitcoin ETFs gain momentum, these observations may become increasingly relevant, providing valuable insights for investors.

At press time, Bitcoin traded at $35,278.

