Market Ignores Apple’s Earnings Pessimism – Bears Be Warned (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors have faced a challenging three to four months since AAPL peaked in mid-July 2023. However, Apple bears should be wary of claiming victory just yet, as AAPL is still up more than 22%. Based on total returns last year. It outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY)’s 19% total return over the same period, suggesting that the bearish view on AAPL may not be justified.

I last updated AAPL holders in early September, when the company was preparing to launch its iPhone 15. I maintained my caution on AAPL while assessing whether investors have returned to the stock. However, broader market volatility later on also dampened buying sentiments in AAPL as the initial buying surge faded. Despite this, I have since assessed increasingly constructive buy sentiments, suggesting it is time to reassess whether current levels are appropriate for buyers to add exposure following its recent earnings release.

It is likely challenging to justify AAPL’s expensive valuation (an “F” rating by Seeking Alpha Quant), given the slowdown in iPhone growth. Accordingly, Apple reported a mixed fiscal fourth quarter or FQ4’23 earnings scorecard. While its growth in the US has stagnated, its growth in China has stalled as revenues declined 2.5%, showing that Apple was not insulated from macroeconomic headwinds in China. Despite this, management stressed that Apple outperformed its competitors in China, which was confirmed by Counterpoint Research, as “the total smartphone market in China declined 3% in Q3.” Despite the outperformance, I believe AAPL’s growth premium shows that the market needs more confidence in a faster growth pace to justify its valuation.

Apple bears will likely point out that the significant slowdown in Mac revenue was disappointing, as it declined 33.8% year-over-year. However, management clarified that the comparison with last year’s metrics needs to be considered in the right context. Accordingly, management stressed that ongoing “challenging market conditions” had exacerbated the relatively poor performance, as last year’s “record” performance was boosted by “demand recovery” from earlier supply chain disruptions.

Recent reporting from Digitimes shows that demand signals across the notebook supply chain are mixed. However, the launch of Apple’s M3 chips powering Macs could lead to a more meaningful recovery in 2024. Although it is not targeted at M2 chip users, investors should pay close attention to the interest of M1 chip users, as “the upgrade will likely result in significant performance increases.”

Investors are likely assessing Apple’s ability to outperform Wall Street estimates in the December quarter (FQ1’24), as this is Apple’s most important calendar quarter. The iPhone upgrade cycle (about 50% of Apple’s revenue base) faced challenges in CQ3. However, Apple still outperformed the declining smartphone market in the US. Furthermore, the figures were primarily based on Apple’s performance ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Thus, we will likely be able to assess the performance of the iPhone 15 only when Apple releases its first fiscal quarter report early next year.

Despite this, the market may be disappointed with Apple’s guidance, as it expects flat sales in the December quarter, below analysts’ estimates. Thus, Apple’s near-term performance is still influenced by its most successful hardware product. Although Apple’s services segment posted 16% year-over-year growth in FQ4, it only accounted for about 25% of Apple’s FQ4 revenue base. As a result, challenges in Apple’s iPhone category are still expected to overshadow investors’ doubts about how AAPL’s growth premium can still be justified.

AAPL Price Chart (Weekly) (Trading View)

Despite relatively mixed demand signals across Apple’s key revenue areas, I believe investors have already anticipated these headwinds.

Accordingly, AAPL buyers have attempted to reach the October low, in line with its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line). However, AAPL has a long-term bearish signal at the July 2023 high ($200 level), which is expected to be its long-term top for some time.

As such, I see a strategic opportunity to go long on AAPL, as the Tim Cook-led company has proven its ability to execute against its peers, despite its high valuation.

The market has confidence in AAPL’s ability to deliver in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. However, if you choose to add, I urge investors to avoid adding near AAPL’s $200 area to improve their risk/reward. Furthermore, if AAPL fails to hold its October 2023 low ($165 level), a further decline towards the early March 2023 low ($145 level) should be expected.

Rating: Upgraded to Cautious Buying.

Important Note: Investors are reminded to conduct their own due diligence and not to rely on information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that ratings are not intended to determine any specific entry/exit timing at the time of writing unless otherwise specified.

We want to hear from you

Have any constructive comments to improve our thesis? Did you notice any serious differences in our approach? See something important that we didn’t see? agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community learn better!

Source: seekingalpha.com