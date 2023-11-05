Market guru John Huseman says Warren Buffett’s favorite stock gauge is glowing red

John Huseman.youtube

John Huseman says Warren Buffett’s eponymous gauge is ringing alarm bells on stocks.

The Buffett Indicator is “above every peak before the end of 2020,” Market Guru posted on X.

The metric compares the total value of the US stock market to the size of the national economy.

Warren Buffett’s market forecast is raising alarm bells for one of Wall Street’s biggest recessions.

The famed stock picker and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway once praised the so-called Buffett Indicator, which takes the total market capitalization of all actively traded U.S. stocks and divides it by the latest estimate of quarterly gross domestic product (GDP). is, “probably the best” measure of where valuations stand at any given time.”

Veteran investor and financial historian John Huseman warns that the norm has risen to worrying levels x post This week.

He said, “Say what you will about Buffett’s old favorite MCAP/GDP – like most measures that are highly correlated with real after-market returns, it is still well above every peak before the end of 2020.”

Hussman said he preferred to divide the total value of the stock market by gross value added, another measure of economic output, but that metric was “just as high.” Both measures aim to compare the total value of the US stock market to the size of the national economy.

Buffett wrote in a 2001 Fortune article that when the indicator soared during the dot-com bubble, it was a “very strong warning signal” of an impending crash. He suggested that stocks would be cheap at 70% or 80% readings, and would provide good value at 100%, but buying when the gauge was around 200% would be “playing with fire”.

Hussman’s chart, taken from the St. Louis Fed’s FRED database, puts the Buffett indicator at more than 225%, well below the peak of the pandemic but higher than at any point before 2020. The FT Wilshire 5000 has a market cap of about $43 trillion, and dividing that by the US government’s advance estimate of third-quarter GDP of $27.62 trillion still gives a lofty reading of 157%.

Buffett’s nominal gauge is by no means flawless. For one, it compares the current value of the stock market to a quarter’s estimate of economic output. GDP also does not include foreign earnings, while the market cap of companies reflects the value of both their domestic and foreign operations.

Hussman has previously pointed to the Buffett Indicator as a red flag for the stock market. For example, he caution It reached its “highest level in history” in March 2021 nodded responded to Buffett’s comment about “playing with fire” by posting a flame emoji a month later when the gauge reached 275%.

The chairman of Hussman Investment Trust has issued other dire warnings. He announced in October that market valuations were at “one of the three great bubble extremes in American history”, and said that the S&P 500 could potentially fall more than 60% to around 1,600 points.

