Oil rose 2% on Iraq’s OPEC+ support.

Short covering fueled Friday’s oil rally.

US rig count suggests decline in output.

Brent, WTI recovered from low levels.

Natural gas steady at $3.130.

WTI tests key $77.31 pivot.

Oil prices climbed nearly 2% on Friday, boosted by Iraq’s support for OPEC+ production cuts and short-covering by traders ahead of the weekend. Despite the gains, oil posted a 4% weekly loss, marking the third consecutive week of decline.

The rally was partly driven by traders addressing record short positions and supported by confirmation of continued production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The cut in the US rig count also signaled a reduction in future production.

Both Brent and WTI have recovered slightly from oversold conditions, although concerns over demand remain, especially with weak Chinese data and lower orders from its refiners.

Production levels are in focus for upcoming OPEC+ discussions, with the next meeting scheduled for November 26.

Natural Gas Price Forecast

Natural Gas (NG) Chart

In today’s technical outlook for natural gas (NG) futures, the commodity is priced at $3.130, which has remained relatively stable over the past 24 hours. The 4-hour chart time frame offers a detailed view revealing important price ranges. The immediate pivot point is stable at $3.130, with rising resistance levels at $3.234, $3.369 and a strong resistance at $3.497. Support levels to watch are $3.094 followed by $2.994 and $2.901, which could provide buying opportunities if tested.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 29, reaching oversold territory, indicating that the asset may be under significant selling pressure. If the market feels the asset is undervalued it could potentially signal an upcoming reversal. However, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $3.272 is above the current price, indicating potential bearish sentiment in the near term.

The technical pattern observed is a possible descending channel, which suggests that if the price fails to break above the upper boundary, we may see a continuation of the downward trend. However, breaking this pattern could invalidate the bearish outlook and signal a change in momentum.

Finally, the overall trend for natural gas futures appears to be bearish, with short-term forecasts leaning towards a test of lower support levels until a reversal pattern is confirmed, leading to a retest of higher resistance levels in the upcoming sessions. : There may be a test.

wti oil price forecast

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) Chart

In today’s commodity markets, WTI Crude Oil (USOIL) presents a technical picture of cautious optimism. The asset is currently trading at $77.31, displaying minor negative fluctuations within the last 24-hour cycle. The 4-hour chart reflects the reflective market, with key pivot points identified.

Immediate resistance is seen at $77.43, after which the upper range of $79.02 and $81.22 could potentially lead to an upside move. On the downside, immediate support is marked at $75.35, with additional safety nets at $73.97 and $72.61.

Technical indicators offer mixed sentiment. The RSI is at 48.15, just below the neutral 50 mark, suggesting a market that is neither overbought nor oversold, yet leaning towards bearish sentiment. The 50-day EMA at $79.02 is above the current price, strengthening the resistance level and indicating a possible bearish trend in the near term.

Chart patterns and recent price action within WTI Crude Oil indicate a test of the lower boundary of a descending channel, with implications for future price direction depending on whether it can find support or whether it breaks the lower level. Which is a sign of continuation of the bearish trend. ,

The overall trend is neutral to bearish, with a close eye on whether the asset can muster the strength to challenge the immediate resistance at $77.43. The near-term forecast depends on the asset’s interaction with established support levels, which, if violated, could see further tests of negative support in the coming days.

Brent oil price forecast

brent oil chart

Brent crude oil’s latest trading session closed with the asset at $81.61, marking a slight decline from the previous close. The 4-hour chart time frame provides a vantage point for key technical levels. Resistance is pegged at $81.72, further barriers lie at $83.47 and $85.28, while support is at $79.28 and a more important level at $77.58, with a turning point at $76.15.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.29, just below the neutral 50 range, indicating a lack of clear directional strength and suggesting a market in balance, but with a bias towards bearish sentiment. The 50-day EMA at $83.13 provides a level of dynamic resistance, and the current price below this moving average could indicate a bearish bias in the near term.

Overall, while the immediate trend for Brent Crude Oil appears to be bearish, the proximity of important technical levels suggests the potential for volatility and a test of the asset’s resilience at key resistance points in the upcoming trading sessions.

