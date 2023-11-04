Market could help cure blood shortage: News: Independent Institute

Every two seconds someone in America needs a blood transfusion. Many of these transfusions are part of standard emergency medical practice to help patients avoid severe blood loss, while others help people suffering from chronic diseases. But worrying shortages are now putting countless lives at risk

There has been a steady decline in blood supply for over a decade, reaching critically low levels in the last two years. In 2022, the American Red Cross declared the first national blood crisis. The supply is currently so low that Joan Nowlin, CEO of the American Red Cross, believes “we need to collect about 10,000 more [donations] To catch the bus every week for the next several months.”

One important step was the Food and Drug Administration’s recent lifting of a 40-year ban on gay men from donating blood. This alone could increase donations by 4%. While this is a welcome improvement, much more is needed to curb the shortage.

Sadly, even though donations have increased, there is no guarantee that they will be used. Blood has a very short shelf-life and can be challenging to transport. Even during nationwide shortages, about 10% of all donations are wasted.

Fortunately, markets provide solutions.

By allowing willing donors to sell their blood to nonprofits and other blood distributors, shortages are reduced and critical supplies reach those in need.

This has worked before.

Research published by academic journals Science Found that financial incentives, ranging from coupons to small amounts of money, motivate people to donate blood. The same research also said that removing incentives reduced donations, making them less likely to be wasted.

Although it is unusual and considered taboo by some, the exchange of blood in exchange for money has proven to be a successful means of ensuring the supply of other medical goods.

In 2019, there were approximately $54 million in blood plasma donations across the U.S. While blood is more difficult to extract than platelets, plasma is important in treating many medical conditions. While how much clinics pay per donation and how much patients can donate varies, plasma shortages are much rarer than blood donation shortages.

Due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, plasma collection declined by about 20% by September 2021. As clinics reopened and donors were able to sell their plasma again, the shortage turned into a surplus. By June 2022, the US exported excess blood plasma to most of Europe.

More than 100,000 patients are on the national transplant waiting list, most of them desperately hoping to receive a kidney donation. Only about 25% of them will do so. Meanwhile, Iran eliminated its kidney shortage nearly five years ago after legalizing the sale of kidneys for medical use.

If a less prosperous country with a less advanced medical industry like Iran can use markets to address its kidney shortage, why can’t the US use markets to address its blood shortage?

Blood donation saves lives but it has limits, as the ongoing shortage shows. Markets are a proven and effective remedy to address shortages, especially of critical medical items. It is time for the United States to adopt innovative market-based approaches to address this deadly anemia crisis.

Source: www.independent.org