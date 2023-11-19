share

With the market coming out of the recession it has been in for over a year, many altcoins have started to show their true potential. Optimism (OP) And Lido DAO (LDO) Has emerged as a leader among these tokens. However, let’s find out why VC spectra (SPCT) It is making big waves by becoming the best cryptocurrency to buy during its presale.

Summary:

This is predicted to be further boosted by the growing ecosystem of optimism (OP) above $2 In 2023.

In 2023. Lido DAO (LDO) price will increase over $3 As it announces new partnerships with BASE and others.

As it announces new partnerships with BASE and others. Prepared for VC spectra (SPCT) grow 900% After already increasing by 725% during the presale.

As ecosystem expansion picks up pace, optimism is reemerging (OP)

As of October 20, Optimism Token (OP) fell $1.16 less Before experiencing the surge. This surge is linked to the development of the new Optimism Coin (OP) ecosystem. For example, on October 20 iDris browser extension Announced a meta-infinite public goods funding round powered by Optimism (OP).

after this it was done Infinity Wallet On October 27, a new update supporting Optimism (OP) NFTs was released. On November 7, Optimism (OP) released its first update after the foundation stone laying network upgrade, valley,

As a result, the Optimism Token (OP) has increased 60.3% to reach $1.86 Till 15th November. With the development of the More Optimism (OP) ecosystem, experts predict that the Optimism token will continue to grow. They expect the price of optimism (OP) to rise above $2 In 2023.

Lido DAO (LDO) leads the way in increasing partnerships as market surges

from one $1.46 less On October 20, the price of Lido DAO (LDO) increased. As a result, Lido DAO (DAO) has experienced massive 67% surge To $2.45 Till 15th November. This surge in the price of Lido DAO (LDO) is in line with the growth of its ecosystem.

For example, Matter LabsThe team behind Lido DAO (LDO) has announced plans to bring staking to Lido zksync network On 23 October. On 30 October. symbiosis Lido DAO (LDO) cross-chain Zaps launched for everyone.

Lido DAO (LDO) goes live airport And base network On 7 November and 8 November respectively. Lido DAO (LDO) was listed hashkey exchange On 14th November. Due to these developments, experts predict that the price of Lido DAO (LDO) will increase. above $3 In 2023.

VC Spectra (SPCT) surged by 725% during presale

VC Spectra (SPCT) aims to revolutionize fintech and investing. It aims to do this through decentralized hedge fund And trading platform Built on the Ethereum network. The VC Spectra platform invests in new ICOs and DeFi companies to earn stable and consistent profits.

The VC Spectra platform also offers advanced trading to increase your profits. Additionally, the smart contracts used by VC Spectra are audited interfi networkVC is the native token of the Spectra platform BRC-20 Standard SPCT TokenVC Spectra has a dedicated token vesting schedule for SPCT tokens to prevent price manipulation.

VC spectra are operating public presale SPCT token in multiple phases. Presale currently going on step 4, with spct price $0.066 per tokenN. SPCT price has increased 725% Reaching this price from step 1. By the end of the presale, SPCT will be 900% increase to reach $0.080 per token.

