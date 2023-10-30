Market: Asian stock markets opened slowly as sentiment was affected due to Israel-Gaza conflict.

Asian equities were mixed on Monday as Israeli pressure in Gaza raised fears of a wider conflict ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan, which could see policy tightening. .

Earnings season also continues with Apple, Airbnb, McDonald’s, Moderna and Eli Lilly & Co. among many reporting this week. The results so far have been disappointing, leading the S&P 500 to retreat into correction territory.

“Price action is bad as SPX could not defend the key 4,200 level; The risk is that it heads towards the 200-week moving average of 3,941 before a trading rally,” BofA analysts said.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% on Monday to 4,153.5, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.5%. Eurostoxx 50 futures slipped 0.1% and FTSE futures rose 0.2%.

Risk appetite was tempered by Israeli pressure to besiege Gaza’s main city in the self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iran-backed Hamas militants.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.04%, having hit a one-year low last week. Chinese blue chips gained 0.6%.

Shares in China Evergrande Group fell as much as 23% in the morning session, although losses were later pared to 5% after Hong Kong’s High Court postponed a request to shut down the embattled property developer.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.95% amid speculation the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may make changes to its yield curve control (YCC) policy after the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Many analysts expect the central bank to raise its inflation forecast to 2.0%, but it is uncertain whether it will eventually drop the YCC due to market pressure on bonds.

“Continued uncertainty about the wages outlook coupled with tensions in global bond markets could prompt the BOJ to exercise caution, making our view that the YCC would be relegated to a very close call,” Barclays analysts said. “

“The BOJ could still choose to revise policy down, but on a less large scale, perhaps by raising the 10-year yield ceiling, as it did in July.”

Yields are already at their highest since 2013 at 0.89% JP10YT=RR and abandoning YCC altogether is likely to add pressure to global markets already hurt by a fierce selloff in US Treasuries.

Fed all done?

The yield on 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR was 4.8751% on Monday, up 30 basis points so far this month and hitting a 16-year peak of 5.021%.

Sentiment will be further tested this week when the Treasury announces its refunding plans, with the potential for further increases. NatWest Markets expects $885 billion of marketable borrowings in the fourth quarter and $700 billion in the next quarter.

The story so far of the year has been that economic re-acceleration has not prevented progress in labor market rebalancing and fighting inflation. a goldman sachs note

The sharp rise in market borrowing costs has convinced analysts that the Federal Reserve will pat itself on the back at its policy meeting this week, with futures rates likely to remain at 5.25-5.5%. fadewatch

The market also forecasts an easing of 165 basis points for 2024, which will start from the middle of the year.

“The Fed appears to have settled on the view that the recent tightening of financial conditions due to lower long-term interest rates makes another hike unnecessary,” said Goldman Sachs analysts, who raised estimates. Estimated that the increase in yield was equal to 100 basis points. Rate points increase.

“The story so far this year has been that the economic rebound has not prevented progress in labor market rebalancing and fighting inflation,” he said. “We expect this to continue in the coming months.”

Jobs data due on Friday showed that US payrolls still rose by a solid 188,000 in October, following September’s blockbuster gains, but annual growth in average earnings was still seen slowing to 4.0% from 4.2%. Is.

The Bank of England is also expected to remain on hold this week, with the market pricing in a near 70% chance it will tighten completely.

Strangely, the rise in US yields hasn’t been any help to the dollar recently.

“Similarly, a slide in global equity markets and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Hamas-Israel conflict have not done much to lift the dollar against risk-sensitive currencies,” Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.

“This reinforces our understanding that the relatively optimistic assessment of the outlook in the US has so far been largely undervalued in dollars.”

In commodity markets, gold was steady at $1,998 an ounce.

Oil prices edged lower as concerns about demand outweighed risks to Middle East supply, at least for the time being.

