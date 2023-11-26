Mark Zuckerberg’s daily routine involves wearing the same outfit, eating 4K calories — and learning Taylor Swift songs

Business

Published on November 26, 2023, 2:01am ET

One of the richest people in the world is learning how to be a Swiftie.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly wears the same outfit and trains with MMA fighters several times per week as part of the Meta CEO’s strict daily routine — which now also includes learning Taylor Swift songs with his three young daughters.

The Facebook founder, 39, who is currently the 6th richest person in the world according to Forbes, starts every morning with a bad habit that millions of people are guilty of — immediately checking his phone, according to Business Insider, which reported on the billionaire. We have compiled his average day based on past interviews. ,

The CEO said in a Facebook Live Q&A in 2016 that Zuckerberg wakes up at 8 a.m. and checks Meta’s Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp platforms on his phone for several minutes or longer, depending on current world events.

“It’s a very sad situation, to be honest,” he admitted at the time. “I have contacts, and I can’t see very well. And before entering my contacts I often check what’s going on on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL during MMA training earlier this month. Zuk/Instagram The world’s sixth richest man said he trains several times a week and always tries to get eight hours of sleep. AP

It’s a habit he described as “not good” on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

“It’s almost like you wake up and you get punched in the stomach, so it’s OK… Now I need to be able to reset myself and be productive and not be stressed about this. “

After social media crime subsides, Mughal practices. While he used to just jog, he is now training in mixed martial arts ahead of a potential “cage match” showdown with tech rival and former CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg has switched from running about three times a week to three or four jiu-jitsu and MMA sessions, he told Lex Friedman on his podcast in June. He additionally does strength and conditioning work and mobility training.

He tore his ACL during training earlier this month and is still recovering.

Although he has never revealed what he eats for breakfast, Zuckerberg claims he is eating 4,000 calories per day to maintain an intense training regimen.

Zuckerberg said he checks his phone every day after waking up. Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg

Of a recent McDonald’s order, he wrote on his ex’s competitor threads, “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some cheeseburgers for later?”

It is said that a mindful person saves his mind for more pressing decisions by wearing the same outfit every day.

As for running the world’s largest social media platform, Zuckerberg told CNN in 2015 that he spends only 50–60 hours per week in the office – adding that he’s spent “his whole life” constantly thinking about and working on the company. spend doing.

The mogul’s wife said he sings a Jewish prayer to his daughters before they go to bed.@Zak

Although his schedule varies due to his constant traveling to meet world leaders and celebrities, he always makes time for his family.

In 2012, he married his longtime Harvard girlfriend, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, and they have three daughters – Maxima, Augusta, and Aurelia.

Chan said that every night her husband is reading or coding as part of their daily good nights in with their girls — and “is learning every lyric to Taylor Swift’s songs,” she told Forbes in September. .

“I basically go with Max and Auggie: ‘What are the things that are most important in life?’” Zuckerberg told Friedman. He said that he considers them important aspects of his life such as his health, friends and family.

Chan also told Forbes that he sings a Jewish prayer to his children before holding them.

Finally, Zuckerberg said he makes sure to go to bed early and get a healthy eight hours of sleep, which he tracks with the Ora Ring, he told Forbes.

