Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after Meta CEO suffers injury during martial arts training

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg’s latest martial arts sparring session sent him to the operating table.

The Meta Platform CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast posted on social media on Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACL, while training for a fight early next year.

The photo he posted on Instagram shows the tech billionaire lying in a hospital bed, his left knee elevated, bandaged and in a brace.

“Torn my ACL and just had surgery to replace it,” Zuckerberg posted on Instagram. “Grateful for the doctors and team who took care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now it’s been delayed a bit. Still waiting to do it after I recover. Thanks everyone for the love and support.”

Menlo Park, California-based Metra did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Zuckerberg, who completed his first jiu jitsu tournament in May, has previously posted updates on his martial arts training. A few weeks ago, she shared a close-up photo of her face on Instagram, showing bruises on her nose and under her eyes, which she attributed to snogging that got “a little out of control.” Went.

The Facebook founder and Elon Musk made headlines this summer when the two tech giants agreed to face off in late June.

Musk and Zuckerberg sparked interest in a potential match by taunting each other online, with Musk at one point describing how he was training by lifting weights. But in August, the Tesla CEO posted on social media that he might need surgery before the fight could take place.

Shortly after, Zuckerberg posted on the Threads social media app that he was ready to move on, writing: “If Elon ever gets serious about an actual date and official event, he knows I’m ready to move on.” How to reach. Otherwise, it’s time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the game seriously.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com