Mark Zuckerberg cashed out nearly $190 million of Meta stock in November, his first sale in 2 years

SEC filings show Mark Zuckerberg sold about $190 million worth of Meta Platform stock in November.

Meta shares have gained 166% this year, nearly wiping out losses in 2022.

The social-media giant has benefited from a tech-stock boom driven by AI enthusiasm.

Mark Zuckerberg cashed out about $190 million worth of Meta Platform shares in November, his first disposal since 2021, after his company’s stock surged again this year.

The Meta CEO and co-founder’s trust, along with vehicles used to make charitable and political donations, disclosed the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutions sold more than 500,000 shares under trading plans set up this summer.

Meta shares crashed in 2022, but have nearly erased those losses after surging 166% this year, crushing the Nasdaq Composite’s 36% gain. As a result, Zuckerberg has regained the top 10 spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; He was ranked ninth in the wealth index with an estimated net worth of $116 billion at the end of Monday.

The social-media conglomerate behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has benefited from investors’ renewed enthusiasm around Big Tech, driven by high expectations for artificial intelligence. Meta is one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks, along with stocks like Tesla and Nvidia, that have accounted for the largest share of the S&P 500’s gains this year.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have vowed to donate 99% of their Meta shares to good causes during their lifetime. Zuckerberg first signed the Giving Pledge, a philanthropic commitment led by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates in 2010.

Other high-profile tech CEOs have made notable stock transactions this year. Apple CEO Tim Cook sold his 13% stake in the iPhone maker in October for about $42 million after taxes, his biggest share sale in two years. Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought a share of the e-commerce giant in May – his first purchase in more than two decades.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com