In a bold estimate, Standard Chartered, a British multinational bank, envisions a substantial increase in the value of Bitcoin, and expects it to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024.

Given the impressive resurgence of Bitcoin during the current year, the bank has referred to it as ‘Crypto Spring’.

This period of renewed vitality in the cryptocurrency market has given rise to optimism, leading Standard Chartered to set an ambitious target for Bitcoin’s future valuation.

Bitcoin crosses $38,200, Stanchart predicts $100K by 2024

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, once again attracted the interest of institutional investors this week, as its price crossed $38,200 on November 29.

Geoff Kendrick, head of crypto research at Standard Chartered Bank, reiterated the company’s bullish forecast that the price of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 in 2024.

This estimate is a continuation of the bank’s April outlook for this year. Research from April said that many of the factors that could propel Bicoin’s rise to more than $100,000 are already in action, and crypto winter is now over.

The report highlighted that in March this year, there was a disruption in the financial system, which contributed to the “reestablishment” of Bitcoin’s use as a decentralized scarce digital currency.

Bitcoin Market Cap Currently $740 Billion on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Kendrick and the Standard team expressed optimism that the US government’s approval of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs will be the next catalyst for growth for the cryptocurrency, and that this growth will happen sooner than originally anticipated.

“We think multiple spot ETFs for both Bitcoin and Ethereum will be approved in Q1 2024, setting the stage for institutional investment,” he said.

Additionally, Standard Chartered highlighted another reason that could cause prices to rise in the future: the upcoming Bitcoin “halving,” which will limit the supply of the currency and is expected to occur at the end of April 2024.

BTC seven day price action. Source: CoinMarketCap

With its headquarters located in London, Standard Chartered serves both individual and corporate global clients. Although it does not provide retail banking services in the United Kingdom, its billion-dollar operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East rank it as one of the world’s most important financial enterprises.

And it is because of this important role in the global financial system that Standard Chartered’s positive prediction for Bitcoin earlier this month is even more interesting.

Record hash rate and market maturity validate the benchmark’s bullish prediction

Bitcoin’s hash rate, the amount of processing power miners use to secure the network, and a measure of the network’s strength – which recently reached an all-time high – all support Standard Chartered’s bullish stance. We do.

BTC Price Volatility Trends Compared to Mega Cap Stocks (Data as of November 2023). Source: IntotheBlock

Meanwhile, recent on-chain data from IntoTheBlock indicates that the Bitcoin market has shown signs of increasing maturity and stability compared to large-cap stocks and index funds.

Standard Chartered’s Bitcoin price growth forecast has been validated as Bitcoin is seen to rise by a remarkable 130 percent in 2023. According to the bank, everything is going as expected.

BTC’s dominance in the digital asset market remains strong, rising from 45 percent in April to a current 50 percent share of total market capitalization.

Bernstein analysts echoed Standard Chartered’s optimism, predicting that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by mid-2025 for similar supply-related reasons.

