Mark Woods: We're number 41? Jacksonville ranks last in NFL in 'best sports cities' rankings

When it comes to being a great sports city, we’re at number…41?

This is according to a recent study conducted by WalletHub. The Miami-based personal finance company came up with a ranking of America’s “best sports cities” in 2023 — saying it’s based on 50 metrics related to football, basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey from the fans’ perspective.

It is easy to question the results of the study. I mean, it makes Los Angeles the best sports city in America. If a city goes two decades without an NFL team and goes unnoticed, can it be America’s best sports city? I’m not even sure Jack Nicholson would try to argue this from his courtside Lakers seat.

After Los Angeles, the top 10 are Boston, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington DC, San Francisco and Cincinnati.

The study prioritizes having a lot of teams in your city and one of them being a football team. But before you get to Jacksonville at No. 41, you have to go through several cities that don’t have an NFL team – Clemson, Tuscaloosa, Salt Lake City, San Diego, West Point, Fayette, Portland, Columbus and Orlando – trailing every other NFL market.

I bring it up now because for the second time this month, Jacksonville will be on primetime television and at the center of the American sports world. Just 13 days after hosting a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars play the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s Sunday Night Football game.

Apart from Super Bowl week in 2005, this may have been the most watched event in the city. The TV ratings for Sunday night’s game on NBC will be significantly higher than those for Florida-Georgia games, big matchups for bowl games or Tiger Woods chasing the title at The Players Championship.

There will be television shots of the city’s downtown, river and bridges. (Hopefully such photos won’t be ridiculously out of date, as the shots of the landing suggest.) And if the past is any indication, some shots will be played by out-of-town sports writers and talk radio hosts, with said Will say that Jacksonville is a bummer. Sports Town – Even if it’s just another game, EverBank is full of potential.

I will defend the Jaguars fans who have stuck with the team through tough times and are now finally able to go to a primetime December game with playoff spots in sight. (I will also defend someone’s decision not to spend their money on this game or any other ticket. I don’t agree with the idea that this is some kind of civic duty.)

There are some venues that will continue to fill a stadium or arena no matter how bad a team is. But this is an exception. And sometimes winning doesn’t work. Even in some of the “best sports cities”.

I once covered an NFL game in Los Angeles, before the Raiders moved back to Oakland. It was mid-December. the weather was nice. Maybe too good? Because even though the Raiders were headed to the playoffs, the official attendance at the 77,000-seat Coliseum was 40,532.

The Raiders said they needed a new stadium. Now they have one. In Vegas. And now the Chargers and Rams, two teams that their cities were reportedly not supporting enough, play in a $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles.

Baltimore and the ‘Colts Quiz’

Visitors for Sunday night’s games come from all over Baltimore – a city with a rich history and, according to a WalletHub study, currently the 25th best sports city in America.

I don’t know where Baltimore deserves to be on that list. I would say this is one of the best sports scenes in a movie. It was established not on any field or court, but in a Baltimore basement in 1959.

In “Diner”, Eddie insists that his fiancée pass an impossibly difficult Colts trivia test before she will agree to marry him. Alice fails the Colts’ quiz by two points. Eddie decides to ignore the score and walk down the aisle – though the aisle Is Lined up clearly in Colts colors.

That movie came out in 1982, two years before the Colts loaded up the Mayflower van and drove off at midnight.

Should becoming a ‘good sports city’ be a priority?

Here are some basic, yet complex questions: What makes a good sports city? Furthermore, should a city even be a priority?

This is where I can easily say, never mind being a good sports city, I want a great city that is a good education city, a good arts city, a good park city, a good public safety city. , known as a good walking city. city, a good food city, a good health care city, a good family city, a good jobs city, a good charity city, a good historic city… and so on.

There are many things more important than being a good sports city, right? I believe so. But I also know it would be a little hypocritical to say it doesn’t matter, because I’ve spent a lot of hours in my life talking with friends and strangers about good game towns and bad game towns.

Even this is a matter of opinion, which cannot be easily determined by metrics. A friend believes Philly is a great sports town. Another argues that throwing snowballs at Santa should not be seen as positive. There’s a fine line between a die-hard fan, a fanatic, and a fan who poisons Auburn, Alabama trees.

At the core of these debates is always the notion that being a good sports city is a good thing, and having a bad sports city is a bad thing. Maybe it’s not that simple. Or certainly not as simple as a packed football stadium.

The city where I had my first newspaper job — Valparaiso, Indiana — ranked 250th. This obviously doesn’t take into account what are the biggest community events in Valpo: high school basketball games.

At the bottom of WalletHub’s ranking of great sports cities are some places that seem like they would be great places to live: Bozeman, Montana (209th), Flagstaff, Arizona (237), Asheville, North Carolina (274), Santa Barbara, California (284).

And then there’s a town near where I grew up: No. 319 Appleton, Wisconsin.

Appleton is about 30 miles south of Green Bay (No. 19 and No. 1 for medium-sized cities). It is so close that visiting NFL teams sometimes stay there the night before a game. But that’s not why Sports Illustrated devoted most of its 1986 issue to Appleton. A headline on the cover said, “America is in the game.” And inside it was written, “Hooray, Appleton, USA! …a place where people take their games seriously – but not too seriously. This 33-page look at sports in Appleton provides a window on the world of sports in cities across America.

Sporting Appleton, it said, represents the essence of the game “which has nothing to do with the big-time, big-dollar variety that dominates the headlines.”

Or, one could add a ranking of great sports cities.

I want Jacksonville to be a great sports town. But not just in the stereotypical way.

I want Jacksonville to be a city with an NFL team that packs its stadium (and, yes, the cost of that stadium is another topic worth debating). But I also want it to be one that supports all ways to play here, and that includes everything from the Gate River Run, to the Kingfish Tournament, to Sporting Jacksonville, which goes beyond the city’s newly named professional soccer club. Is.

