Mark Wahlberg's wife shares her husband's thirst trap: 'You're welcome'

Wahlberg married in August 2009 after first meeting at a press junket in 2001.

Greg DeGuire/WireImage Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg at AFI Fest 2016 at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 17, 2016

Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham likes what she sees.

The 45-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her action star husband lying on a red light therapy bed wearing only boxers and socks.

“🫣Good morning ❤️‍🔥 and welcome 🌶️💥,” Rhea wrote in her caption as Mark flashed his thirst traps for his 200,000 Instagram followers.

“You are the funniest and best wife 🔥🔥❤️,” one of her followers commented, while another said, “Mrs.” Wahlberg has nothing to worry about. He only has eyes for her. .”

“Love a confident wife!!! 🙌❤️❤️❤️,” another added.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham celebrate daughter Grace’s latest horsemanship awards: ‘So proud of you’

Riya often shares pictures of her family on Instagram.

On November 26, she shared a carousel of photos of herself, Mark, and their 15-year-old son Brandon Joseph at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The gallery started with a selfie of Rhea and Mark, followed by a photo of the stadium. In one photo, Brandon posed for a father-son photo with his father. The post ended with a picture of Rhea holding her third child in her lap.

The mother of four wrote in her caption, “🌸🫶🏻🏈 Chiefs 🏈💥🌸,” as she shared moments from the game, which the Kansas City Chiefs won 31-17.

Apart from Brandon, Mark and Rhea have 20-year-old daughter Ella, 17-year-old son Michael and 13-year-old daughter Grace.

The entire family was together on Thanksgiving, with Rhea sharing a family photo of them on the holiday. In the caption “🦃🍂 thank you 💫🙏🏼🤎.”

Mark and Rhea also celebrated the completion of their daughter Grace’s riding season last month, with the proud mum sharing photos of her daughter on horseback. “Last day of performing at the Nationals. Grace and Bernadette so proud of you!”, read her caption.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg says 13-year-old daughter Grace ‘wants to be an Olympian’: She’s ‘more disciplined than me’

Instagram/Rhea Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg photographed with their four children on Rhea’s 45th birthday” src=’class=’caas-img’>

Instagram/Rhea Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Wahlberg photographed with their four children on Rhea’s 45th birthday

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.

The couple married in August 2009 after first meeting at a press junket in 2001.

“We met in New York City when I was doing a press junket,” Mark told People in 2009. “I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first meeting: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.”

Shortly after, the pair began dating, with Mark saying that he “still had to make sure I could be the man I needed” despite knowing that she was “the one”.

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source