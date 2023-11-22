Mark Wahlberg is 'active in creating opportunities' for himself: 'I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit'

The actor told Fox Business that he has always tried to be “proactive in creating opportunities” for himself.

Mark Wahlberg has always had a busy life, but the actor makes sure he makes time for his “entrepreneurial spirit.”

In an interview with Fox Business, Wahlberg explained that he has always taken advantage of his “downtime”, even in acting, and pursued his passions, including his obsession with sneakers.

Wahlberg said, “Even as an actor, I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit.” “I knew the best script in town probably wouldn’t come to me at first – coming from a musical background.”

Mark Wahlberg founded his clothing line, Municipal, in 2019. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Wahlberg continued, “So, I would always go out there and look for material and try to find things that I could produce, things that I felt were right for the movies that I was making. Wanted to make, or more importantly, make movies that I thought people would want to see me in.”

Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts, more stars who walked out of Hollywood

Wahlberg said he tried to be “proactive in creating opportunities” for himself and this “carried over into all the other entrepreneurial things” he ventured into.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg makes time for his ‘entrepreneurial spirit’ during his acting career

The actor told Fox Business that he has always tried to be “proactive in creating opportunities” for himself.

In 2019, she co-founded her clothing line, Municipal. Wahlberg said that shoes were always his “long-term” plan for the company due to his passion for sneakers from a young age.

“Obviously, I’ve been into shoes for a long time, so I knew what I was looking for,” he began. “Shoes always have one or two of those elements you look for, but never all of them. So, I wanted to create something that felt good, was extremely comfortable but also performed well.”

The Origin shoe was released by Mark Wahlberg’s brand Municipal. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Municipal sneakers start at $180. (Tanner Pearson/Boston Globe/Getty Images)

Wahlberg said that shoe industry people tried to discourage him from coming to market, but with the help of “Shoe Dog” Wayne Culkin, Wahlberg had shoe samples within six months of seeing them and Municipal Shoes within 18 months. Came into the market after.

Wahlberg told Fox Business that his love for sneakers began when he was 5 years old.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg explains how his shoe company Municipal was created

Mark Wahlberg told Fox Business that Municipal started as a clothing brand in 2019, but the “long-term” goal was always shoes.

“I’m the youngest of nine, so as far as I can remember, everything in my life was hand-printed, until my sister bought me my first pair of Chuck Taylors. [shoes],Size one,” he began. ”High-top, white on white, and then I will, of course, keep that shoe as clean as possible. I will use my toothbrush to brush my shoes, not my teeth, until I can keep them white and clean.”

Get Fox Business by clicking here

Wahlberg continued, “I would literally try everything I could to make holes in my shoes to force them to buy me another pair of shoes, but I was always a handyman. So, I “Going into shoe stores. I was a kid looking in the windows.”

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg says his ‘obsession with shoes’ started in childhood

Mark Wahlberg told Fox Business that his love of sneakers began when his sister gifted him a pair of Chuck Taylor shoes when he was 5 years old.

Wahlberg acknowledged that the shoe market – especially for high-end sneakers – has changed significantly over the past several years. He said that although municipal shoes are “for the most part assembled in the same places” as designer brands, the price point varies considerably.

Mark Wahlberg told Fox Business that he takes advantage of “downtime” in his acting career to take advantage of his “entrepreneurial spirit.” (Nathan Congleton/Getty Images)

“So, typically it would be an $800 to $1,000 shoe,” Wahlberg said. “It’s the highest quality, but we wanted to make something that was a bigger value proposition for our customers. So, the price is actually $180, but, you know, it’s the highest quality shoe you can make [and] “People know the difference.”

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg’s shoe line has a ‘huge value proposition’ for his customers

Mark Wahlberg told Fox Business that his shoes are “mostly” assembled in the same places where designer shoes are made.

He added, “So, like I said, for as long as I’ve been a shoe head, I’ve wanted a shoe that serves multiple purposes.”

Click here to read more on Fox Business

According to Municipal’s website, the brand was founded to “inspire people to bet on themselves and do bigger things. We are inspired by our core values ​​– character, enthusiasm, positivity, self-confidence, creativity And believe that no dream is unfulfilled if you are willing to work for it.”

Source: www.foxbusiness.com