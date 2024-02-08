Mark St. Peter celebrates 35 years of changing lives with his innovative recovery method

Mark St. Peter, founder of Dynamic Balance, shared that he recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of his therapeutic career.

San Francisco, California, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mark St. Peter, an innovative medical expert, recently celebrated 35 years in the field. Mark is a qualified personal trainer and owner of Dynamic Balance. He has dedicated his life to helping people with disabilities and high-needs build their strengths, improve their self-confidence, and discover lives of higher function and less pain. Mark’s unique gift is to help those who are in pain and living with limitations, helping them understand how to achieve new levels of comfort and function.

Mark’s early passion for sports turned into a journey to help others after a life-changing physical injury. During his studies, Mark was hit by a speeding car, causing serious injuries and limited physical functioning due to surgeries for the rest of his life. He spent considerable time in medical institutions, during which time he observed that most services did not provide a unique and personalized experience that could lead to complete physical recovery.

Based on his experiences, Mark believes that health institutions do wonders in saving lives and limbs. It is because of them that he is straight and alive. However, they may be less efficient at supporting people with longer treatment journeys. Why? Because the systems are inherently designed for the public. When you’re out of the norm, you often need extra care.

Mark recognizes the limitations of a standardized approach, “True treatment requires commitment and intimacy between subject and therapist and most institutional systems are not designed for this. Once a basic level of function is achieved, medical staff rarely believe that additional care is needed. The fact is, advanced services can often be implemented to improve the quality of life.

Recalling the countless individuals Mark has helped over the years, the Dynamic Balance owner highlighted the stories of those facing hip replacement who were told they would need further surgery. Mark began working with one individual 25 years ago, and as a result of the individual care provided, this client has not required additional surgical work since. This theme has been repeated throughout Mark’s career with not only the hips, but also the back, shoulders, neck and knees.

Most of Mark’s clients have seen doctors, chiropractors through this system. Many of them have also completed physical therapy treatments, but have not gotten the relief they want. Traditional health care works for many people, but people with difficulties often require procedures special to them. Mark wants people experiencing pain and limitations to know that there are options available.

After discovering that people with different health conditions struggle to get adequate support in gyms and recovery facilities, Mark combined his education, passion for sport and what he learned from his own traumatic experience. Created proprietary therapeutic technology.

In his 35 years of service, Mark has learned many lessons from his clients, including the importance of ongoing support and genuine empathy for their situation. “I founded Dynamic Balance to help people who were disadvantaged by traditional models,” says Mark. “They have been significantly affected by their condition or injury, and it takes time to regain physical functioning. Unlike gyms or other therapeutic providers, I help clients find stability in their current circumstances and gradually prepare for the next phase of recovery. Clients will feel more supported and empowered to move forward when you understand their struggles and give them the time they need.

Mark’s 35th anniversary in the therapeutic field is a reminder that enhanced quality of life after injury is within reach of more people than is generally recognized. Dynamic Balance is set to be a safe place for trauma survivors, high-needs individuals, and anyone with special needs to get personalized physical and emotional support. Mark is passionate about helping others discover better possibilities and transform lives through his compassionate approach to treatment.

