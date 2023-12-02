Mark Fitzpatrick takes over as St James's Place boss: These are the key issues he will have to deal with

Fitzpatrick joins from Prudential and replaces the outgoing Andrew Croft

They face a weak share price, investor pressure and a new fee model

Mark Fitzpatrick joins SJP from Prudential as CEO

Mark Fitzpatrick has taken over as chief executive of St James’s Place, the UK’s largest wealth manager, after getting the regulatory green light to replace the outgoing Andrew Croft.

Fitzpatrick, who recently joined FTSE 100 insurer Prudential after six years as interim chief executive, officially took charge of SJP on Friday morning.

But Fitzpatrick joins after a difficult year for the wealth manager and will be tasked with handling investor unrest over falling share prices, uncertainty about the impact of its charging model and bumper pay packages for executives.

This money takes a look at the key issues Fitzpatrick will have to deal with.

share price spiral

SJP shares have fallen more than 40 per cent since the start of the year to 651.4p, down almost 60 per cent from the group’s peak of 1683.5p in December 2021.

The company enjoyed bumper investment since the start of the pandemic as lockdown-weary investors put excess savings to work, with assets under management rising from £117 billion at the end of 2019 to £148.4 billion by the end of 2022.

While SJP was not alone in taking record inflows into the asset and wealth management sector, the group was rewarded with a share price gain of nearly 140 per cent between April 2020 and December 2021.

However, more difficult economic conditions have taken their toll on the sector, with nervous and cash-strapped investors moving to the exits and hurting volatile market returns.

SJP still managed to boost assets to £157.5bn in the year to June 30, but investor sentiment towards the sector has taken a hit.

UBS says SJP is undervalued

UBS analysts say SJP’s share price is ‘screen cheap’.

The bank said in October: ‘Significant EPS reductions, long-term charge pressures and higher costs of equity, reflecting uncertainty under a new charging structure, are already reflected in the price.

‘Significant long-term growth prospects (up to 24 per year), not reflected in valuation.’

Target price: 735p

Charging Model Shake-up

A far more notable impact on SJP’s share price is the result of new consumer fee rules for investment managers in the UK.

When consumer duty, which requires all financial services firms to provide ‘fair prices’ and ‘timely and clear information’ to customers. After being implemented in July, the move caused the share price to lose more than 40 percent in just one day.

SJP has long been accused of charging customers excessive or unreasonable fees for financial advice and early withdrawals.

Its solution, revealed in October, was to eliminate exit fees for new bond and pension investments for the ‘vast majority’ of accounts.

The move, which will see the company lose around £150 million if the changes come into effect in 2025, led to a second sharp decline in the share price.

However, analysis has revealed that some SJP pension customers will have to pay even more under the new model.

Investor pressure on remuneration

SJP has been forced to defend its decision not to cut share awards for top staff following a small investor revolt over its remuneration policy last year.

The decision was taken last year not to cut share awards for top employees following a small investor revolt over its remuneration policy.

But SJP, which has suffered a sharp decline in its share price this year, told investors on Wednesday that reducing the firm’s long-term incentive plan ‘risks damaging its credibility.’

The group claimed it was ‘grateful’ for the investor response and said it would ‘take into account’ shareholders’ views on the issue in the future.

It added: ‘The Board will continue to engage with shareholders and their representative bodies in line with our normal practice and will reflect their feedback as appropriate in the 2023 directors’ remuneration report.

Fitzpatrick’s predecessor’s total pay, including cash and deferred bonuses, fell from £3.6 million in 2021 to £3.11 million last year, according to SJP’s annual report published in March.

SJP shares performed well during the peak of the pandemic but have struggled since then

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk