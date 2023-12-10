Mark Cuban: This is why I don’t spend money on drivers or cleaning services

Tammy Arroyo / AFF-USA / Shutterstock.com

World famous entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban has a net worth of $4.7 billion, but he still doesn’t spend money on drivers or cleaning services.

Know: 8 things poor people waste money on, middle class people and rich people don’t do

FIND OUT: 3 things you should do when your savings reach $50,000

On The Really Good Podcast, the billionaire told host Bobby Althoff that he doesn’t have a butler, prefers to drive himself everywhere and wash his own clothes. While Cuban has a personal chef in Dallas, he and his wife cook most of their own meals. The video currently has over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

When Cuban was asked if he had a driver he said he drove himself because he enjoyed the privacy.

“I like privacy. “I’ve been around people who have hired someone to do everything for them, and it’s just like a lack of privacy,” he explained. “It’s hard enough to keep privacy.”

Cuban owns several homes and enjoys his private jets, which he says helps him save time.

Cuban also said that he tries to be the same person he was when he was poor and rich and has kept most of the same friends. “When I was poor, I had a lot. I love my life,” he explained. “I could wake up smiling and then, you just didn’t have to answer the phone because it could have been a bill collector.”

Earlier this year, Cuban told CBS Sunday Morning that he has worked hard to keep his wealth from changing his personality and that he would be happy with 1% of his net worth.

Born in Pittsburgh to working-class parents, Cuban did not grow up with the wealth he has today. When Althoff asked when he stopped being poor, Cuban said it was when he was 28 or 29 years old.

Read Next: Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15K Every Year

“But when I was 27, I’ll never forget it,” Cuban said. “I went to the ATM, and there I saw a big old zero. So that was when I was 27 years old. And then it went past him, and then bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban: Here’s why I don’t spend money on drivers or cleaning services

Source: finance.yahoo.com