Mark Cuban takes these 3 supplements daily

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is best known for his role on “Shark Tank” and is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Recently, he has turned to healthcare by forming his own pharmaceutical company.

To keep himself healthy, Cuban takes three supplements daily, including melatonin, vitamin D, and vitamin E.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has been going through some changes lately. In late November, Cuba announced that it would end its decade-long tenure ABC’s “Shark Tank” Recently there was also news that he may sell his majority stake in it. dallas mavericks ,

However, one thing that doesn’t seem to be changing is her commitment towards health – in both her professional and personal life.

In January 2022, he launched his own pharmaceutical company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company , which aims to cut costs on prescription drugs. And earlier this year he invested in mail-order drug company TruePill ,

To support his health, Cuban, 65, told Business Insider he takes certain supplements daily that can help with sleep, protect bone health and reduce inflammation.

Here are three supplements that Cuban takes.

melatonin

Cuban told BI in an email that he takes a melatonin supplement every night.

melatonin A hormone produced by the body that helps regulate your sleep/wake cycle. Melatonin levels drop during the day in response to sunlight and rise again in the evening, causing you to feel sleepy.

A 2013 meta-analysis found that people who took a melatonin supplement fell asleep about seven minutes sooner, and slept eight minutes longer.

If you’re interested in trying melatonin, experts recommend starting with 0.5 to 1 mg about two hours before bedtime ,

vitamin D

Like Dr. Anthony Fauci and biohacker Brian Johnson, Cuban takes vitamin D supplements daily.

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin that helps our bodies absorb calcium from food, which is essential for building and maintaining strong, healthy bones, especially as we age.

People usually get vitamin D from their diet or from exposure to sunlight.

But older people, people with fairer skin, and people who live in climates with less sunlight are more at risk for vitamin D deficiency. Cleveland Clinic.

Cuban said he began taking vitamin D supplements after blood tests revealed low vitamin D levels. And he’s not alone – according to the Cleveland Clinic, about 35% of adults in the United States are vitamin D deficient.

But now that he takes vitamin D supplements, Cuban said his vitamin D levels are back in the desired range.

Vitamin E

Cuban also said he takes vitamin E. Vitamin E is found in various fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and plant-based oils, and acts as an antioxidant.

While vitamin E deficiency is rare in the United States harvard health Taking a vitamin E supplement may still have health benefits. Some evidence suggests that vitamin E supplementation may slow the aging process of cells, boost the immune system, and improve blood vessel health.

However, scientists from the US Preventive Services Task Force said in a 2022 statement It does not recommend taking vitamin E to prevent heart disease or cancer.

