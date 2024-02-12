Mark Cuban takes dig at XAI after Elon Musk directs DEI’s fury at Amazon: ‘When will Grok be able to do this kind of analysis?’

Elon Musk Once again taking a stand against corporate America’s diversity inclusion framework, this time criticized Amazon“Strict DEI restrictions on content.”

What happened: Musk shared a video by YouTubers chris gore And Alan Ng, who discussed Amazon Studios’ new DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) rules. The video highlighted Amazon’s “inclusive storytelling” mission, dubbed “We Power”, which aims to “constantly work together” and “delight all segments of our audience” through featuring diverse characters across different demographics. ” Is.

Gore and Ng argued that such standards could stifle creativity in Hollywood, dubbing DEI the “death of creativity”.

Musk echoed these sentiments on X, saying, “Amazon is also killing creativity with harsh DEI restrictions on content.”

billionaire entrepreneur mark cuban Responded saying: “This is clearly the result of an M.L. [machine learning] Analysis to determine which character traits in a script correlate with estimated maximum hours of viewing.”

“When will Grok be able to analyze like this?” he added, referring to Musk’s conversational chatbot developed by xAI and integrated into his social media platforms.

why it matters: Musk and Cuban have been at odds over the implementation of DEI standards by US companies and have had several online feuds on the topic.

While Musk considers DEI to be “extremely anti-Semitic” and “dangerous”, Cuban has argued that these initiatives help companies find untapped talent.

Musk last week shared Walt Disney’s “General Entertainment Content Inclusion Standards” document from “an unnamed source” on Twitter, revealing detailed diversity criteria for various roles in Disney productions. “This is essentialist, institutionalized racism and sexism!” He added, escalating his long-running dispute with the Mouse House that extends beyond the topic of DEI.

