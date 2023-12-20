December 20, 2023
Mark Cuban shares the No. 1 jargon word he hates most: 'You sound stupid… trying to look smart'


“Always use simple words,” Cuban told Wired in an October video quiz.

When Cuban was asked about the term “business discussion” that bothers him the most, one word immediately came to Cuban’s mind.

“There’s no reason to use the word ‘cohort’ when you can use the word ‘group’,” he said. “A group is a group of people. Say ‘group.’ When you use the word ‘group’ you look stupid, because you’re trying to look smart.”

Corporate jargon and buzzwords often get on the nerves of those who hear them repeatedly. According to a survey of more than 1,500 Americans by language learning platform Preply, terms like “new normal,” “company culture” and “circle back” topped a recent list of the most annoying examples.

Cuban agrees with people like his fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, who likes to keep things as simple as possible. Buffett writes his annual shareholder letter as if he’s talking to his two sisters — which certainly doesn’t make any sense — he said in 2019.

Elon Musk, currently the richest person in the world, also disdains jargon, especially in the workplace.

He wrote in a 2018 letter to Tesla employees, “Do not use acronyms or nonsense words for items, software or processes at Tesla. In general, require explanation for anything that impedes communication.” Does.” “We don’t want people to have to memorize terminology just to work at Tesla.”

Studies show that using overly complex words to sound intelligent actually has the opposite effect: It makes you seem less intelligent and can even muddy your message.

“We use jargon when we feel insecure, to make us feel like our status is higher,” Adam Galinsky, a professor of leadership and ethics at Columbia Business School, wrote in an August article for the school’s website. “

This creates an effect where using overly complex words, where simple words would easily suffice, gives the impression that you are insecure about your intelligence and are trying to overcompensate. Instead, according to experts, you are better off speaking clearly and concisely.

“People who have higher status are more concerned about expressing themselves and communicating effectively,” Galinsky wrote. In other words: it’s the most effective way to get your point across, and is more likely to impress than getting bogged down in jargon.

Disclosure: CNBC has exclusive off-network cable rights to “Shark Tank,” which features Mark Cuban as a panelist.

Source: www.cnbc.com

