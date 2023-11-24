Mark Cuban says he was ‘a lousy employee’ and that was the key to his success

Mark Cuban had no choice but to become an entrepreneur.

“I was never going to be any good at working for someone else,” the billionaire investor and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks told Wired in a video quiz last month.

Cuban began honing his sales skills with a long series of side hustles that began when he was only 12 years old, from selling trash bags door-to-door to teaching dance. But it wasn’t until his mid-20s that Cuban launched his first real company, software startup MicroSolutions.

Although he eventually sold that company for $6 million in 1990, Cuban’s struggle to get the business off the ground initially left him feeling “terrified”.

There were “no sales” in the business and Cuban’s “anxiety was sky-high,” he told Wired after reading a question from a Twitter user who wondered if there was ever a time when the billionaire wanted to “quit.”

Cuban responded by saying that he never thought about abandoning his early business and walking away from it, because he knew that “I [terrible] Employee.”

Indeed, Cuban had been fired from several jobs at that point in his life, including his most recent job selling business software for a store in Dallas. The young Cuban had taken the initiative to close a big sale and left the store without telling his boss to finalize the deal and pick up a $10,000 check, he recalled in a 2017 podcast interview.

Cuban said in 2017, “I thought he was going to be so excited when I came back that he was going to die, right? I was fired on the spot.”

Cuban had a similar experience working for Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh after graduating from Indiana University. As Cuban told Wired, he asked a high-ranking executive to speak to a group of young employees at a happy hour about “what it’s like to work at a bank.”

“I thought it was a really good idea and I was taking the initiative,” Cuban told Wired.

Instead, Cuban’s boss got wind of the idea and severely reprimanded Cuban for getting in over his head and talking to officials without permission. This shock almost made Cuba cry.

“I mean, I’ve never felt anything like this before,” he said. “And, I knew right away that I was not destined to be an employee.”

What Cuban saw as “taking the initiative” was often seen by his employers as disrespect or defiance.

“I was a lousy employee because I knew everything,” he told Wired. “I was an entrepreneur at heart, and I always thought I had a better idea. [for how to do things],

It was precisely this realization that helped him overcome his initial struggles at MicroSolutions, even when the company almost went bankrupt. Cuban’s previous failures convinced him that his best chance for success would be as his own boss, which forced him to stick with his first business until things changed.

Of course, the company ultimately proved successful and paved the way for Cuban’s next business, audio streaming company Broadcast.com, which was acquired by Yahoo in 1999 for $5.7 billion.

Although the independent streak that makes Cuban “an entrepreneur at heart” may have rubbed his bosses the wrong way, he says his primary skill – sales – is what he would need if he ever started his career from scratch. Will support when needed.

When you’re good at sales, as Cuban says, “You understand what people want and need, [and] You put yourself in a position to help them,” he said in a TikTok interview last year. In this sense, salesmanship is a type of practical skill that can help you succeed in almost any field, once you master it. Cuba.

“Then you make good things happen, close deals, and that’s how you build companies,” he said.

Disclosure: CNBC has exclusive off-network cable rights to “Shark Tank,” which features Mark Cuban as a panelist.

Source: www.cnbc.com