Mark Cuban says an NBA legend taught him this 9-word mantra – it helps you ‘separate’ yourself from other people

Mark Cuban may have made billions of dollars as an entrepreneur and investor — but he got some of his best advice from athletes.

One of his favorite mantras comes from Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, Cuban told GQ last month: “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

It’s powerful, Cuban explained, because it applies to every field from sports and sales to computer programming and creative writing. “No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep doing it and keep doing it,” said Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. “And that’s with effort. The more you do it, the better you get at it.”

Cuban took that lesson into his professional and personal life, and taught it to his three children — who “are very tired of hearing me say that,” he said. For them, the mantra is shorthand for a longer message: Shortcuts are rarely worth it, and getting the small details right is usually beneficial.

“A lot of people, especially in sports, but also in life, they always take shortcuts,” Cuban said. “And they don’t do the little things and pay attention to the little things that allow them to isolate themselves or isolate themselves.”

Many studies show that practice may not always make perfect, but it does lead to efficiency.

According to 2017 research, it is even more beneficial to repeat an exercise or task after performing it perfectly. From Brown University. Repetition, coined as “overlearning”, helps the newly acquired skill “sink in”, making it more likely to show signs of mastery the next time you practice.

Cuban had previously spoken about the value of sheer effort, and in June referred to it as “the one thing in life you can control.” To an extent, he has been practicing this his entire life, especially as an entrepreneur.

At the age of 12, he went door to door selling boxes of garage bags in his neighborhood near Pittsburgh to save money for new sneakers. As a teenager, he sold tickets in part to pay for college.

At the age of 20, he started a software business called MicroSolutions, which he sold to the now-defunct CompuServe in 1990 for $6 million. His next company, audio streaming service Broadcast.com, was acquired by Yahoo nine years later for $5.7 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Cuba’s net worth as of Friday is $6.15 billion.

