Mark Cuban is exiting ‘Shark Tank’ after more than 10 years

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he is leaving “Shark Tank” after the end of the next season of the popular ABC show, ending his more than 10-year-long tenure during which he has partnered with at least 85 companies. Less than $29 million has been invested, whose founders appeared on the show. ,

Cuban is one of the five sharks of “Shark Tank”. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

ABC via Getty Images

“It’s time,” Cuban told hosts and ex-NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on a recent episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast.

The billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner told Forbes on Monday that he had nothing to add other than his comments on the podcast, and that he “still has a new season to shoot!”

Cuban’s departure from the show has not been confirmed by ABC.

Cuban told “All the Smoke” after years of investing in startups on the show, his position is down a bit on a cash basis, but the value of many of his investments is still performing well, like Beatbox Beverages and Dude. He has invested in name-dropping companies. Wipe.

Cuban told Barnes and Jackson that he loved the show “because it conveys the message that the American dream is alive and well,” adding that he felt the show and its entrepreneurial hosts trained generations of entrepreneurs. Have done.

We estimate Cuban’s net worth at $6.2 billion, ranking him among the top 500 wealthiest people in the world. Cuban, who sold Broadcast.com for $5.7 billion in 1999, makes his money through varying ownership stakes in sectors including sports, media and technology.

Cuban joined “Shark Tank” as a guest during season two and became a regular cast member of the show in season three. The long-running show, now in its fifteenth season, gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their businesses and products to five “sharks”, accomplished entrepreneurs who can either invest in the businesses or turn them down. Are. Cuban told Forbes last year that he was considering leaving “Shark Tank,” saying he was not concerned about the show’s longevity and that it would “survive just fine without me.” The billionaire will have plenty to keep him busy after his exit from the show, as he will remain the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, among other business ventures. Cuban last year co-founded Cost Plus Drugs, which provides lower prescription drug prices amid rising costs.

Forbes reported earlier this year that some deals struck between contestants and sharks are ultimately canceled, or have their terms significantly changed, after the taping. Cuban said these changes are often caused by new information that arises during the sharks’ due diligence process, or by entrepreneurs who “just came in for the commercial.”

