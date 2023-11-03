FRISCO – The Texas Rangers’ World Series victory and hot start to the Dallas Mavericks’ season would have felt great to Mark Cuban if Dallas-Fort Worth had one thing: resort-style gambling.

The Dallas billionaire and ABC’s Shark Tank star has his eye on a new arena for the Dallas Mavericks if Texas lawmakers consider allowing resort-style gambling. Cuban has been vocal over the past year about making changes within the state, drawing more people to Texas for the amenities and potentially creating a Las Vegas-like atmosphere.

“When you think of all the places you want to save for the holidays, Texas isn’t one of them,” Cuban said. “There is no real destination that you save for. This is a problem and I think resort gaming will have a huge impact.

Last year Cuba told dallas morning news His plans to make it happen.

“My goal, and we will partner with Las Vegas Sands, is that when we build a new area it will be halfway between a resort and a casino,” Cuban explained. news, “That’s the mission.”

What he is not good at, he said, is trying to predict what a politician might do.

In May, the Texas House essentially killed legislation backed by casino company Las Vegas Sands that would have allowed a passage for interested Cuban resorts.

Although a new stadium is not being built yet, Cuban is hopeful that it will be for the Mavericks in the future. In April, an $18.5 million investment was made in the American Airlines Center for new video boards and seats, a product of stadium staff, Cuban and Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

“It’s a great sports town,” Cuban said. “People here are excited about sports and that’s a good thing.”

For now, his focus is on growing his company, Cost Plus Drugs, which was started with a mission to disrupt big pharma. He has also committed to another season of Shark Tank, which is currently airing in its 15th season. On Thursday, he encouraged entrepreneurship and shared his success story in front of hundreds of business owners at Chase’s Make Your Move Summit in Frisco.

“It’s always a good time to be an entrepreneur in Dallas, Texas,” Cuban said.

Source: www.dallasnews.com