Mark Cuban: Don’t quit your job to start a business without doing this No. 1 thing first

Quitting your job to start a business can be both tempting and extremely risky. Make sure you have a safety net before you take the leap, says billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban.

“Save your money first. Don’t just go.” [your job] Unless you know what you’re doing,” Cuban told Wired in a video quiz last month. His argument: Despite many inspirational success stories, most people who leave corporate America to pursue their idea either struggle or fail altogether.

“We hear all these stories about people who quit their jobs, started a company and made so much money,” Cuban said. “What you don’t hear are the stories of people who quit their jobs, started a company and failed miserably, and are now working at a job they hate.”

According to a recent survey by Samsung and Morning Consult, nearly half of Gen Z employees aspire to start their own business. Not all of them will be successful – according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, and more than half don’t make it through five years.

Experts stress that you should do thorough research before quitting your job. Write a detailed business plan and determine how much you will need to save to survive if the business does not take off immediately.

Some financial planners recommend saving enough money to cover 12 months of living and business expenses. At a minimum, Cuban said, you need enough money to cover “at least six months” of living costs.

Here’s one of Cuban’s success stories: After being fired from a sales job at age 20, he started the software business MicroSolutions and then sold it in 1990 for $6 million. Five years later, he joined the company that became Broadcast.com. co-founder, later sold it to Yahoo in 1999 for $5.7 billion.

But Cuban’s path also faced major ups and downs, such as nearly bankrupting him after his former secretary stole $82,000 from MicroSolutions and nearly draining the company’s account balance. Every new business faces challenges, and you need those savings to ensure you can survive the inevitable tough times.

Still, you’re not guaranteed to succeed, Cuban said. He often advises aspiring entrepreneurs to start a company only if “your heart is in it” and if you “know yourself — better than anyone else in the room.”

“Be prepared before you leave, know what you’re doing, save your money, have at least six months to live if you can,” Cuban told Wired. “And then, Perhaps You’re ready to start your business.”

