Longtime “Shark Tank” business guru Mark Cuban says he’s ready to invest less time on-air and more of it in his personal life.

Cuban announced that he would be leaving ABC after its 16th season in 2025, more than a decade after first joining the main cast in 2012. The Dallas Mavericks owner doubled down on his decision, first announced last week, and told Hollywood.com. Reporter He wants to focus on his children.

“I want to spend a few summers with my teenagers before they go off on their own,” he told THR. “Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I like being on it. what i like [it] represents and how it inspires entrepreneurs around the world.”

ABC representatives did not confirm news of Cuban’s exit. A Cuban representative did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday.

The 65-year-old businessman has three children with wife Tiffany Stewart – 20-year-old Alexis Sophia, 17-year-old Alyssa, and 14-year-old Jake. He first revealed his plans to leave “Shark Tank” during an episode of former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast that aired last week.

“This is our 15th year. Next year, 16th, will be my last year. I have another year to go.” Cuban said before adding, “It’s time.”

Cuban, who is also co-owner of 2929 Entertainment and Cost Plus Drugs, made his ‘Shark Tank’ debut in 2011 as a guest judge. The following year, he joined the main cast and has since appeared in hundreds of episodes with partner. Judges Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner. In the ABC series, small-business owners pitch their ideas to several panelists in the hopes of getting deals that could potentially lead their businesses to success. During his tenure, Cuban has invested in several “Shark Tank” businesses – reportedly $29 million in at least 85 companies.

“It sends the message that the American dream is alive and well,” he said. “We’ve trained generations of entrepreneurs that if someone can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and come on the carpet of ‘Shark Tank’ and showcase their business and get a deal, It will inspire generations of kids,” Cuban added.

Elsewhere during his “All the Smoke” appearance, Cuban reflected on how “lucky” he has been in life, telling the co-hosts, “When I die, I want to come back like me. “

Source: www.latimes.com