Mark Carney's company accused of 'grossly underreporting' emissions

Brookfield’s actual carbon emissions are 13 times higher than officially reported – Gina Moon/Bloomberg

Mark Carney’s private equity firm has been accused of grossly underreporting its carbon emissions.

The campaign group Investors for Paris Compliance (I4PC) has alleged that Brookfield’s actual carbon emissions are 13 times higher than its officially reported emissions, claiming that Canada’s largest private equity investor is targeting key parts of its business. Making out.

Mr Carney, a former Governor of the Bank of England, is Chairman of Brookfield, as well as serving as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Finance and Action.

Canadian shareholder group I4PC claimed that Brookfield only reported emissions for about 50 percent of its assets.

It said Brookfield excluded emissions generated by Oaktree Capital Management, which is majority-owned by the Canadian giant and has 22 percent of Brookfield’s assets under management. I4PC found that Oaktree has stakes in at least 118 fossil fuel assets.

I4PC said Brookfield also does not include “downstream” emissions in its official statistics, meaning the carbon emitted by the companies it finances is not included.

Brookfield reports 11.8 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2022. Analysis by Private Equity Climate Risk (PECR) for the pressure group, I4PC, estimated that total emissions generated from all of Brookfield’s energy investments in 2023 were 159 million tonnes.

Kyra Bell-Pasht, research and policy director at I4PC, said: “Brookfield positions itself as a leader in financing the net-zero transition, but it is still a major fossil fuel funder.”

He added: “It needs to report fully on its climate change risks, not just on good news about renewable energy.”

Brookfield disputed the figures and said the analysis was “based on unclear inputs” and “deployed an opaque methodology that appears to run contrary to standard global reporting requirements”.

A spokesperson said: “It also grossly misrepresents our corporate structure and presents emissions data in a way that lacks context, making it vulnerable to significant inaccuracies.”

As well as chairing Brookfield, Mr Carney heads transition investments at the company and has committed to bringing its portfolio to net zero financed emissions by 2050.

The former Governor of the Bank of England is pressuring CEOs and policymakers around the world to step up their campaign to get to net zero.

Speaking at the start of the COP28 conference this month, he said: “Let’s see who stands out at the COP among oil and gas companies and countries in the UAE and we will start to decide who is performing and who is No.”

Brookfield is Canada’s largest private equity investor and manages over $850 million (£673 million) of investor funds.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com