Mario Gabelli Stock Portfolio: 10 Top Stock Picks

In this article, we discuss Mario Gabelli’s 10 top stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, skip to Mario Gabelli’s Top 5 Stock Picks.

The United States stock market is full of investors who want to make a lot of money in a short period of time. Apple Inc. at the cost of more. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. This is largely the main reason behind the incredible growth of growth stocks like (NASDAQ:GOOG). Value-oriented organizations. One man on Wall Street who still refuses to buy the growth mantra is Mario Gabelli, the billionaire head of GAMCO Investors, a hedge fund with an equity portfolio of more than $8 billion.

Gabelli’s career in the stock market has spanned more than five decades, beginning in 1977. During this time, he stuck to the fundamentals, invested in companies that were undervalued based on their fundamentals, and built a well-run company. Make profits by buying and selling your shares at the right time. Gabelli is old school in that he prefers to hold his stake in these value entities for the long term, only cutting or loading in small amounts. This strategy has generated quarter-on-quarter returns of over 4% for his fund over the last two years.

His latest deals in equities paint an interesting picture. According to the latest 13F data, at the end of September 2023, the top ten holdings of his equity portfolio comprised about 15% of the portfolio. They have retained their top ten share for more than nine quarters on average. These holdings are mostly in the industrial and consumer goods sectors. Between June and September, GAMCO investors reduced stakes in 398 shares, made new purchases in 41, sold 51 of 51 shares and made additional purchases in 205 shares.

In a recent interview with PI Online, Gabelli explained how the advent of technology, stock trading applications and artificial intelligence has changed value investing, according to the experienced investor, even as new technology continues to evolve the field of stock trading. Even though it was there, it was paramount. That humans and investors, with their experience and fact-checking instincts, remain at the center of the entire process. Gabelli said he did not give much importance to macro conditions when investing in a firm, instead focusing strongly on value for money.

“We think top down all the time, but we don’t invest that way. OK, will there be a recession? Will the Fed stay high for long? Is inflation going to increase? We want to understand whether it is a good company, with good business, good management and a fair price? So price is important to me. It’s very hard for me to see a company with an $800 billion market cap. How much can it grow in the next five years? I have gone through these cycles. You basically have to adopt a practical dynamic. What is the value of a business? And that’s what we try to do.”

our methodology

These were selected from the investment portfolio of GAMCO investors at the end of the third quarter of 2023. To provide readers some context for their investment choices, analyst ratings for the stocks are also mentioned. Hedge fund sentiment around each stock was calculated using data from nearly 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey through the second quarter of 2023.

Mario Gabelli Stock Portfolio: 5 Top Stock Picks

Mario Gabelli’s Top Stock Picks

10. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:bk,

Number of hedge fund holders: 52

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) provides financial products and services. As of the end of September 2023, the fund has a stake of more than $77 million in the firm, including more than 1.8 million shares, according to the latest 13F data.

On October 18, investment advisor Argus maintained a buy rating on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) stock and lowered the price target to $60 from $63, noting that headwinds to the firm’s fee revenue growth continue. Are.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 52 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a $1.4 billion stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), compared to 46 hedge funds worth $1.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Exactly Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. Like Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOG), Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is one of the top stocks in Mario Gabelli’s portfolio.

9. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS,

Number of hedge fund holders: 20

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) makes and sells systems that manage and control the flow of fluids and energy. The latest filings, as of the end of September this year, show that GAMCO investors held more than 538,000 shares in the company worth $93 million, representing 1.07% of the portfolio.

In mid-September, investment advisor TD Cowen bought Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and raised the price target to $165 from $160.

At the end of Q2 2023, 20 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) had a stake of $526 million, compared to 21 hedge funds’ stake of $499 million last quarter.

8. American Express Company (NYSE:axp,

Number of hedge fund holders: 73

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) provides payment and travel-related services. The latest filing shows GAMCO investors hold more than 653,000 shares worth $97 million in the company as of the end of September 2023, representing 1.12% of the portfolio.

On November 15, investment advisor Bank of America maintained a buy rating on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) stock and lowered the price target to $198 from $200, noting that October operating metrics showed higher net-write-off rates. but displayed resilient credit growth.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Texas-based firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) with 10.4 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Clearbridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“Other detractors included American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), which fell on concerns over slowing consumer spending and rising charge-offs, as well as wireless tower REIT American Tower, which fell due to broader real estate holdings as well as rising rates. Was under pressure. Area.”

7. CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI,

Number of hedge fund holders: 30

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) markets agricultural and farming machinery. In a filing for the third quarter of 2023, the fund reported it owned 8.7 million shares of the company worth $106 million, representing 1.23% of the portfolio.

On October 18, investment advisor Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) stock and lowered the price target to $16 from $17, noting that lower earnings could bring a higher multiple for the machinery stock at the current valuation. Is.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Harris Associates is a leading shareholder in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) with 123 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) was one of them. Here’s what the fund said:

“CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) (Italy), which designs, manufactures and distributes agricultural and construction equipment, was the top disruptor for the quarter. CNH Industrial’s share price fell after second-quarter results, as farm equipment sales rose 5% in local currency, slower than the previous quarter. The performance fell short of market expectations due to destocking activity in Brazil and some ramp-up issues in production of its new Patriot sprayer. We believe the production issues are temporary, while stock removal actions will better position the business for the medium term. Pricing power remains strong and has increased by approximately 7%, and precision agriculture sales have increased by 21%. While the market was highly focused on near-term demand and sales growth, the farm equipment division generated its highest-ever quarterly margin at 16.8% – an encouraging development that supports our view of the company’s long-term profitability. Additionally, the much smaller construction business delivered strong results, including its own quarterly margin record. Management maintained guidance for the company’s remaining current fiscal year and indicated it expected to exceed its 2024 targets set at Capital Markets Day in 2022. We recently caught up with CEO Scott Wine at the company’s offices. He expressed confidence in the company’s ability to deliver better financial performance throughout the cycle while avoiding its past mistakes. He also believes that the company’s share price is actually undervalued, and although he would prefer to invest in the business, he sees an opportunity to increase returns for shareholders through share repurchases. We believe CNH Industrial remains a solid business in an attractive industry that is run by a great management team.

6. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD,

Number of hedge fund holders: 21

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a Wisconsin-based thermal management company founded in 1916. Funds managed by Gabelli, as of the end of September 2023, own more than 2.5 million shares in the thermal management company worth more than $115 million, which represents approximately 1.33% of their portfolio.

On November 3, investment advisor B. Riley maintained a Buy rating on Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) stock and raised the price target from $55 to $60, praising the firm’s second-quarter earnings report.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 21 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a stake of $203 million in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), compared to 22 which had a stake of $164 million in the previous quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is one of the top stocks in the portfolio. By Mario Gabelli.

Click to continue reading and see Mario Gabelli Stock Portfolio: 5 Top Stock Picks.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. nobody. Mario Gabelli Stock Portfolio: 10 Top Stock Picks Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source