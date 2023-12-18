CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a new report from MarketsandMarkets™, the marine onboard communication and control systems market is valued at US$8.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The marine onboard communication and control systems market is driven by the growing maritime fleet of ships due to increase in maritime trade and maritime tourism.

report coverage Description Market Revenue in 2023 8.6 billion dollars Estimated value by 2028 12.3 billion dollars growth rate Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market size available 2019–2028 forecast period 2023-2028 forecasting units Value (million US dollars/billion) report coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered By Type, Platform, End User and Region Geography covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World key market challenges Retrofitting of marine onboard communication and control systems key market opportunities Developing connectivity solutions in the maritime industry major market mover increase in the size of the navy

The increase in the need for marine navigation and communication systems for efficient communication, security and data-driven operations and the growing demand for seamless connectivity drive the growth of the marine communications market. Marine control systems market is driven by vessel modernization efforts; The need for increased efficiency and safety drives the adoption of various control systems for propulsion, navigation and automation.

The Marine Onboard Communication and Control Systems market includes a type, platform, and end-user that leverages these benefits.

Based on type, the control systems segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the control systems segment is projected to lead the marine onboard communication and control systems industry from 2023 to 2028. The marine control systems market is growing rapidly due to various factors including various environmental government regulations to reduce emissions and improve safety. , The integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and digitalization in marine applications increases the demand for marine control systems. The market growth is driven by the increasing need to upgrade and modernize marine fleets by retrofitting existing ships to advanced control systems to increase operational efficiency.

On the basis of platform, the defense segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the defense segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Security concerns and evolving naval strategies drive demand for various integrated systems that ensure secure communications, navigation and mission-critical operations. Defense forces around the world are making significant investments in advanced technologies including integrated control systems, satellite communications and real-time surveillance systems. The demand for marine navigation and communication systems for safe and secure maritime navigation and communication is also increasing. Navies are adopting various propulsion control systems, engine controls and monitoring systems to meet regulatory compliance which drives the marine control systems market. The integration of AI and cyber-secure solutions further enhances the modernization of the naval fleet. The growing need for specialized cyber-secure communication systems for various naval and other maritime missions drives the growth of the market.

On the basis of end user, the OEM segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The OEM end user segment in marine onboard communications and control systems is projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. OEMs play a major role in providing state-of-the-art communications and control systems to marine vessels during the manufacturing process. The global maritime industry is focusing on digitalization and automation with OEMs at the forefront of integrating smart technologies, satellite communications and advanced control modules. Market growth is driven by the ability of OEMs to offer comprehensive and tailor-made solutions for advanced vessel performance and safety and to meet the regulatory compliance and growing requirements of shipbuilders and operators worldwide.

On the basis of regions, the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on the basis of region. Asia Pacific is a major region in global shipping. The Asia Pacific market is driven by expansion in maritime activities and economic growth. Growth in trade and naval modernization initiatives is driving demand for advanced communications and control technologies in the commercial and defense sectors in the region.

key players

Marine onboard communication and control system companies are dominated by a few globally established players such as Emerson Electric Company (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Kongsberg (Norway), ABB (Switzerland) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US).

