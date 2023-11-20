Marine collagen market size will reach US$1,919.30 million by 2030. 159 page research report

Major companies in the marine collagen market are Ashland Inc. (US), Certified Nutraceuticals Inc. (US), COBIOSA (Spain), ETchem (China), Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), HUM Nutrition Inc. (US), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (US), Norland Products Inc. (US), Rousselot (US), Vital Proteins LLC (US), and more.

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global marine collagen market The size was valued at US$1,007.40 million in 2022 and is expected to be US$1,080.40 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$1,919.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period.

Marine collagen is a type of collagen extracted from fish and other marine organisms and is consumed by individuals to boost their health and immunity. Type 1 marine collagen is gaining greater acceptance among consumers as it promotes skin health by improving its elasticity. This, and many other benefits offered by this product, are projected to accelerate the growth of the marine collagen market.

Report Attribute Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.56% 2030 price projection US$1,919.30 million Marine collagen market size in 2023 US$1,080.40 million historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 159 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by category

source from

by form

by application

by region Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Covid-19 impact:

Supply chain disruptions during COVID-19 negatively impact market growth

The marine collagen market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as governments across the world imposed restrictions on travel and movement to contain the spread of the virus. The move caused several disruptions in the supply chain, ultimately delaying or restricting the availability of some marine collagen-based products in the market. Revenues of major manufacturers were also impacted during this period, hampering market growth.

Nutritional benefits provided by fish-based collagen to promote its consumption

Based on category, the global market has been divided into fish, algae and others. The fish segment holds the largest share in the marine collagen market as this type of collagen is quite rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals and important amino acids.

The high collagen concentration in bones and tendons makes them popular collagen sources

Based on source, the market has been segmented into bones and tendons, skin and others. The bones and tendons segment holds the largest share in the market as collagen is found in heavy quantities in fish bones and tendons due to their higher weight compared to other parts.

High demand in many industries to increase sales of marine collagen powder

On the basis of form, the market has been divided into powder and liquid. The powder form holds a major market share as this form of collagen is being widely used by end users in dietary supplement, skin care and other industries.

Use of the product for growth as a dietary supplement due to its high protein content

On the basis of application, the market is divided into dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, cosmetics and others. The dietary supplement segment accounts for the largest share of the market as this type of collagen is being used to increase the protein content in dietary supplements.

With respect to region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the market and highlights important areas such as competitive landscape, key market players, leading categories, sources, forms, and applications. It also provides valuable information regarding top industry developments and key market trends. Apart from these factors, the report also includes several other factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Drivers and restrictions:

Increasing need for marine collagen in cosmetics industry to boost market growth

Collagen is becoming a key ingredient in many cosmetic formulations, providing customers with major skin care benefits while enhancing their aesthetic appearance. The cosmetics industry is seeing a large increase in the number of customers demanding organic ingredients and is attempting to incorporate innovative ingredients to attract more customers. Such initiatives are expected to promote the use of marine collagen in cosmetic products.

However, the high price of these products is expected to hinder the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to high production of marine collagen

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years as the region is one of the largest producers of marine collagen. Furthermore, increasing demand for luxurious health and beauty products is expected to further accelerate the sales of marine-collagen-based cosmetics.

North America is also expected to witness considerable growth as countries like the US, Mexico and Canada are the largest producers of this type of collagen.

Market players focus on product innovation to position cement market

The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented due to the notable presence of local and international players. These companies are increasing their focus on renewing their existing product ranges to meet the high demand for marine collagen from sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. These initiatives will help them strengthen their position in the market.

June 2023 – Revive Collagen, Europe’s fastest growing collagen brand, launches its new store in the US to accelerate its international expansion plans. The new store is expected to offer the brand’s marine collagen supplement products, which claim to contain high-quality beauty ingredients and essential vitamins.

Fortune Business Insights™ Provides accurate data and innovative corporate analytics, helping organizations of all sizes make informed decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve various challenges for their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing them with a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in.

