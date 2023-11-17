Marina del Pilar finalized financing of 500 million pesos in favor of...

The Government of Baja California realized the bid to obtain gender financing for 500 million pesos. According to Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, this amount will be used to tackle inequality, discrimination and will allow her to initiate concrete actions to address violence against girls, adolescents and women in the state.

The State Governor said that obtaining this financing with a gender perspective means an important step to promote projects that improve women’s economic autonomy, security, justice for victims of gender-based violence and urban development with a gender perspective. Promotes mobility.

These are projects related to public transport and community centers with equipment specifically for women and their children from a gender perspective, infrastructure, public security and Red Naranja, all focused on developing safe environments for women in communities .

In this regard, the Finance Secretary of Baja California, Marco Antonio Moreno Mexía, explained that on October 12 the solicitation was made so that anyone could participate in the public bidding for financial institutions in the country. Subsequently, he received funding offers from four institutions, including BANOBRAS.

“The proposals we received amounted to 2 billion pesos, four times more than the amount requested by the State. Among the proposals received, we found very competitive surcharge levels as a reflection of the confidence in the current administration of these financial institutions and the interest in Received. Agents finance projects from a gender perspective,” Moreno Mexía said.

Subsequently, last November 9, a bidding result was released in which the institution Banorte won with the amount of 500 million pesos. The Secretary said that it is estimated that the formalization of this credit will take place in November and the resources will be available before December 31, 2023.

Moreno Mexía explained that this financing with a gender perspective will last for 15 years and that it will have a payment structure through an irrevocable trust for administration and source of payments, which gives soundness and certainty to this structure.

She said the Gender Bond is part of the first “Bond/Sustainable Financing Framework of the State of Baja California,” which is based on a common strategy regarding climate change and social policies in the state and the country. It is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals, which were established by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet, and all people in the world by 2030. Was approved as. Enjoy peace and prosperity. These actions are aligned with the 2019-2024 National Development Plan and the 2022-2027 Development State Plan of Baja California.

Source: www.bing.com