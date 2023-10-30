Marina del Pilar allocated 500 million pesos for projects that...

The Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, announced that the state administration will allocate approximately 500 million pesos to projects under the “Gender Bond”, which aims to finance projects related to the gender perspective to promote the well-being of Baja. will be. Women of California.

The state governor highlighted that this is a permanent financing for women-related projects, which will allow them to strengthen support mechanisms for this group. In addition, they will be part of the state government’s sustainable financing framework, approved by Congress as part of a 3.5-billion-peso package for two vital activities. The remaining $3 billion will be used for green bond resources.

For his part, the head of the Finance Secretariat, Marco Antonio Moreno Mexía, said that there are investments already identified, among them those related to the Violeta transportation system, operated only by women who are being trained. Some of them are already driving in the state, guaranteeing safe mobility to a large number of women and their children.

“For example, there will be buses for women as public transportation in Mexicali,” she said, adding that they are also considering investing in a center for women’s justice, giving the state government more resources for support, prevention, Mechanisms and equipment can be made available. And end gender violence.

The Finance Secretary explained that there is a group of projects with the same protocol as the Green Bond with a gender focus and “of course, it will promote projects with an initial capital of 500 million pesos of the Gender Bond. The requirements of the bidding process are determined. We will finalize “There is an interesting appetite from commercial banks and development banks and we think these financing mechanisms are going to be successful.”

Finally, Governor Marina del Pilar thanked the collaboration of the many agencies and state organizations that have made this financing framework possible. He highlighted the work of the Finance Secretariat and the fulfillment of the requirements of the transparent bidding process which are building the foundation of trust with the citizens of this Administration. This is a guarantee that they have a government that works for the well-being of all as their number 1 priority.

