BALTIMORE — Marijuana is on track to become a billion-dollar business in Maryland after the state legalized recreational use about five months ago.

Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the demand – including private dinner parties where the food is infused with cannabis.

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a dinner party with marijuana on the menu.

Chef Jazmine Moore creates extraordinary cannabis-infused food that she says is a labor of love

Chef Jazmine Moore is applying butter mixed with hemp and spices to her Spatchcock Moroccan Chicken as a last-minute addition to her meal.

The table is set.

And guests are just starting to flock to the private home overlooking National Harbor for simple meals.

“A lot of people are moving away from alcohol, and they’re looking for more alternative ways, maybe, to relax and have fun,” said Moore, who adores chef jazz. “So that’s where a lot of our customers find us. They’re looking for accessible ways to use cannabis, and what better way than a dinner party?”

Each course contains a cannabis blend.

Chef Jazz says that by the end of the meal you’ll feel the equivalent of drinking a few glasses of wine.

“I’d say most of my dinner parties involve about two glasses of wine, like a nice red wine. Not too much. We suggest people take a ride share and they have to sign a waiver,” she said. “I always say this: You don’t have to be high to be healthy. If that’s your thing, that’s fine, but by overdoing it, I’m starting to look that way too much.”

She said she advises people to “know your numbers” and consult with their guests before each event.

“Make sure people are over the age of 21, all that type of stuff, but also, ‘Where are you? What is your relationship with cannabis?’”

For him, it’s a labor of love.

Chef Jazz went to culinary school in Baltimore, but she thought everything would be derailed after she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which left digestive issues so severe she could barely eat.

He said Hellgren cannabis helped him overcome his symptoms and turn his career in a new direction.

“I actually went to culinary school in Baltimore in 2006, which was around the same time I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease,” Moore said. “My weight dropped to about 84 pounds. I was also taking five medications, and I had to get a colostomy bag. I was 23 years old. This was supposed to be my life.”

Her business, The Green Panther Chef, specializes in cooking with cannabis, and she’s not letting the social stigma deter her.

“I’ve been a closet user for a long time. I was very apprehensive about coming out of the cannabis closet,” she said. “It was because of how you look and all that. I really feel like I have something to say in this area, and it helps people.”

She said she likes to “make room” at her dinner parties that typically last three hours and start with a CBD-infused cocktail or mocktail.

On a recent Friday evening, she invited us to go on a trip with her guests – where they could relax with friends without fear of a hangover.

More people want alternatives to alcohol:

In a recent Gallup poll, 39 percent of Americans said one to two drinks was unhealthy — a record-high number.

Cannabis may be just what they are looking for.

“It helps people relax,” dinner party guest Shirdell Kenny told Hellgren. “Too often we have so many things going on in our daily lives, whether we’re working 9 to 5, at home with the kids or juggling the rough and tumble, sometimes we need a little The experience is stressful. With these events, you definitely want to give back and immerse yourself in the experience.”

She wants to remove the stigma associated with marijuana use.

“Cannabis helps reduce anxiety and helps you enjoy what’s going on. I’ve seen people go from calm to going — once they start eating and drinking — they say, ‘ Hey, what’s up? Hello, everyone!’ To laugh and enjoy everyone’s company, whether they know them or not.”

Another guest, Ayanna Lawson, runs her own travel company Front Row Travels that focuses on cannabis-friendly vacations and experiences.

“We’re not stonemasons. We’re business owners,” Lawson said. He said he drew from his contacts in the traditional travel industry. “When I saw it checked all the boxes, I immediately jumped in. It’s not easy because until it’s federally banned we’re still in gray area.”

She estimates there are less than ten businesses nationwide doing what she does today.

“The all-inclusive experience we associate with alcohol is what they’re doing now with cannabis. You have resorts that have dispensaries on their property, so you don’t really have to go out for anything,”

Lawson said.

Back at the dinner party, as we head to the table, Lawson leads the conversation, but the food is the main thing.

Chef Jazz told his guests, “If you want me to pull it back, let me know, or push it, let me know too, but we’re here to have fun.”

The first course is butternut squash soup followed by roasted pear salad.

One guest talked about how cannabis helped him survive thyroid cancer. Another declared that the food “tastes better with weed” and “also because of how Chef Jazz put it together.”

The chef has her own cookbook and enjoys teaching others how to cook with cannabis.

Jazmine Moore’s Cookbook “More Than a Cannabis Cookbook”

He hopes marijuana will eventually be allowed to expand onto restaurant menus in Maryland.

“A lot of restaurants are reaching out. They want to integrate some type of cannabis program, she said. “There are a lot of cafes in Maryland that want something cannabis-related, but they want to make sure they do it right.” Do it properly. ,

The guests declare Chef Jazz’s classic dinner party a success with a modern twist.

Shirdell Kenny told us, “The difference between smoking and eating…it’s a better high and a more mellow high.”

It’s a great dining experience when marijuana is on the menu.

“It’s a time of year to reflect,” said Chef Jazz. “This Friendsgiving, what better way to do it than with cannabis?”

